'Journey Never Really Stopped': At 69, Anil Kapoor Shares His First Recorded Run In 4 Years

Anil Kapoor continues to inspire with his dedication to fitness and an active lifestyle. The actor has spoken about the importance of staying disciplined and consistent on various occasions. Recently, Anil Kapoor shared a glimpse of his running journey on Instagram. The 69-year-old star shared that it was his first time recording a run of this kind in four years.

In the video, Anil Kapoor can be seen dressed in a navy blue T-shirt, black track pants and shoes. He also wore a cap and black sunglasses. The actor can be seen giving it his all as he races around the track at full speed.

"Four years since I last recorded a run like this. The journey never really stopped, it just changed pace, changed shape, and kept moving forward. Progress isn't always about how fast you can go. Sometimes, it's simply about persistence and consistency," Anil Kapoor wrote in the caption.

Earlier, Anil Kapoor shared a glimpse of his intense workout routine on Instagram. The video showed the actor powering through a series of high-intensity exercises with unwavering focus.

He delivered a powerful message about the importance of consistency. The actor said, "One of the most powerful forces in life is consistency, being able to do something, in moderation, over and over and over again. That's how you start big movements, that's how you get big results, that's how you build a body, that's how you build a business. Consistency is small wins every single day."

At 69, Anil Kapoor remains committed to maintaining his fitness and active lifestyle. The actor sticks to a disciplined workout routine and pairs it with a balanced and mindful diet to stay in shape.

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