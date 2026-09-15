Shah Rukh Khan's 'Most King-Like Thing' Is A Morning Ritual He Breaks For No One

Shah Rukh Khan fans are over the moon today as he is conducting #AskSRK on X after so long. From praising Dhurandhar to sharing updates about the release of King, the actor has been interacting with fans on the social media platform.

In one of the recent interactions, he shared a morning ritual that many workaholics (or coffee lovers) might relate to.

Shah Rukh Khan's Morning Routine

A fan asked Shah Rukh, "Be honest, what's the most King-like thing you do in real life?"

He replied, "Have three cups of coffee." The actor added that he needs his morning beverage in bed before anyone can even speak with him. He further noted that he needs three cups of coffee in the morning, even if he is running late for work.

"Then of course on sets get shouted at for being late and have no kingly feelings left," he added.

Shah Rukh Khan's Secret To Looking Younger Each Year

Last year, ahead of his 60th birthday celebration, a fan asked him, "Why do you look younger every year? Is this black magic or skincare sorcery?"

Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for his witty replies, responded with, "Actually honest truth...Dil toh bachcha hai ji that's why. And a lot of it is....in the eye of the beholder thing."

In an old interview with RJ Devanggana, the actor revealed, "I eat two meals a day: lunch and dinner. I eat nothing apart from these two meals. Mujhe pakwan pasand nahi (I don't like fancy foods). I eat sprouts, grilled chicken, broccoli, and sometimes a little bit of dal. This is all I have been eating repeatedly on a daily basis for several years."

However, he also added that he never refuses a meal that anyone offers him with love. "I have whatever they graciously serve - whether it's biryani, roti, parathas, food cooked with ghee, or a glass of lassi. I don't restrict myself when it comes to sharing a meal with others," he concluded.

Shah Rukh Khan Shares Update On Mannat Renovation

Another fan of Shah Rukh Khan requested him to sell Mannat during today's #AskSRK session because he no longer comes to his balcony to greet fans. Since the property has been undergoing renovation, fans have been missing their regular glimpse of the actor.

Replying to the fan, Shah Rukh wrote, "Ab new gallery bana raha hoon na so aur bhi chamkunga [I am building a new gallery, so I will shine even more from there]... on the new gallery. Also, hopefully, I will have some handle to hold on to!!!"

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