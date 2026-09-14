How Sydney Sweeney Reacted To Backlash Over 'Sexualised' Sports Ad

Sydney Sweeney is once again facing backlash over an advertisement. The Euphoria actor, who was at the centre of a major controversy over her 2025 American Eagle campaign, has now come under fire for a new ad for sports prediction market company Novig.

The ad features Sydney posing with different sports equipment while wearing little to no clothing. She is seen pretending to play basketball, football, pool, hockey and tennis, with footballs, tennis rackets and even her hair covering parts of her body.

The campaign has not gone down well with many people online.

Sydney Sweeney's Ad Sparks Strong Reactions

Novig's commercial quickly went viral, with many social media users questioning the decision to use Sydney's body to promote a sports trading platform.

One user, who identified herself as a former athlete, wrote, "As a former athlete and a woman who has personally experienced sexualised comments, I'm genuinely disgusted and deeply disappointed by this campaign. We've spent years fighting to be seen and respected for our talent, strength, and achievements-not reduced to our bodies."

Another person commented, "Thank you for undoing everything women try to build in sports."

A third user took issue with comparisons being made between the campaign and ESPN's Body Issue. They wrote, "The fact you think the ESPN Body Issue is comparable to this campaign shows how badly you have missed the point."

Sydney Appears To Respond Without Addressing Controversy

Sydney has not directly commented on the backlash. However, she appeared to respond to the controversy through her Instagram Stories.

The actor shared photographs of several well-known athletes who have previously posed for similar photoshoots. Her posts included tennis legend Serena Williams, former UFC champion Ronda Rousey, basketball star Sue Bird, footballer Megan Rapinoe and tennis player Caroline Wozniacki. She also shared pictures of NFL stars Myles Garrett, Rob Gronkowski and Jason Kelce, along with NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns.

By sharing these pictures, Sydney seemed to point out that athletes have also taken part in photoshoots where they posed with minimal clothing. However, she did not directly explain her stance on the Novig advertisement or respond to the criticism against it.

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