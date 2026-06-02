What Sydney Sweeney Plans To Do After Euphoria Season 3

Fresh off the Season 3 finale of Sam Levinson's HBO series Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney is taking her Hollywood career in a new direction. The actress has officially launched her production company, Honey Trap, signaling her ambitions to further establish herself as a producer and potentially step into direction in the future.

Longtime creative collaborator Kaylee McGregor will serve as president of production and development at the newly formed company. Honey Trap will operate under a first-look deal with Sony Pictures, the studio behind Sweeney's 2023 romantic comedy hit Anyone But You, in which she both starred and served as an executive producer.

Confirming the news, the actress shared a screenshot of a Deadline report on Instagram, writing, “sticking around @honeytrap” in the caption.

The move comes as Sweeney continues to expand her producing portfolio. She is already collaborating with Sony on TriStar Pictures' upcoming remake of Barbarella, which will be directed by Edgar Wright.

The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest's French comic book series and follows the 1968 cult classic that starred Jane Fonda. The screenplay is being penned by Jane Goldman and Honey Ross.

In addition, Sweeney is slated to produce and star in The Registration, a psychological thriller adaptation of Madison Lawson's novel.

Sydney Sweeney's Role In Euphoria Season 3

The announcement arrives days after the Season 3 finale of Euphoria aired on HBO Max. Sweeney reprised her role as Cassie Howard in the show's final season. She was seen as an OnlyFans model, portraying a slew of raunchy scenes.

The season also sees the return of cast members including, Zendaya as Rue Bennett, Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs, Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn, Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Colman Domingo as Ali, Martha Kelly as Laurie, Dominic Fike as Elliot, Chloe Cherry as Faye, Sharon Stone as Patty Lance and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Alamo.

Season 3 also paid tribute to Angus Cloud, who portrayed fan-favorite character Fezco. The actor died in 2023 at the age of 25 following an accidental overdose.

For viewers in India, the Euphoria Season 3 finale became available to stream on JioHotstar from 6:30 AM IST on Monday through the platform's app and website.