Alex Demie Says Filming This Scene In Euphoria Was Uncomfortable For Her

Euphoria may have ended its run for HBO, but the show continues to dominate headlines. Be it its explicit sex scenes or its dramatic ending, the Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney-starrer is still a subject of discussion among fans.



Actor Alex Demie, who played Maddy in the show, has revealed that filming one scene in the show made her feel uncomfortable.



In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 35-year-old actor said that the moment in question was from the first season, when Maddy cheats on her boyfriend Nate (Jacob Elordi) with multiple men.



“I'm not saying I don't love sex, and I think it can be portrayed beautifully and I know the show is portraying the life of teenage girls. But once I did it, I realized, ‘OK, I don't love how this feels,'” Alex Demie told the outlet.



She added, “So I said something, and everyone was empathetic, and I never did that again.”



Demie admitted that she felt she had to do a lot of nudity and sex scenes to get her part in Euphoria. “I thought that if I said no to doing them, then I wouldn't have the part,” the actor recalled, claiming that she was young and did not know any better.



However, despite the long working hours, her time on the show was enjoyable.





Demie did face issues while filming the show. She told The Hollywood Reporter that she struggled in the second season of the show, but put the blame on herself.





The actor said she didn't realise how seriously she was taking everything and how she had failed to separate her character from her own personality. “Girl, a lot went down, and things were changing within and around me, and it was a lot of purging,” she said, recalling the time.





What Happens To Alex Demie's Character In Euphoria?





Spoilers ahead! In the third season finale, Maddy is briefly used as a shield in the shootout between Ali (Colman Domingo) and Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje).



Ali uses the shootout to take revenge for Rue's (Zendaya) death from an overdose due to drugs supplied by Alamo. Maddy survives the incident and feels a sense of relief when the drug dealer is killed.



At the end of the show, she is shown living with Cassie (Sydney Sweeney). The duo live in the mansion Cassie once shared with her husband Nate.





Euphoria ended its three-season run on May 31.