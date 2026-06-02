Are Jennifer Lopez And Brett Goldstein More Than Co-Stars? Fans Think So

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein have gotten people talking long before their new movie even arrives on Netflix. The two stars are working together on the romantic comedy Office Romance, but fans have started wondering whether there is chemistry between them off-camera as well.

Their recent red carpet appearances and fun interview moments have sparked dating rumours. Fans are noticing how comfortable they look around each other. Reports have also claimed that Lopez genuinely enjoys spending time with Goldstein.

Despite the speculation, sources say Lopez is focused on herself, her family and her busy work schedule. The singer-actress is said to be happy with where she is in life and not depending on a relationship to feel fulfilled.

A source told People, “Her flirty energy with Brett is genuine. She really likes him.” The insider adds that Lopez is “in a great place on her own right now though and doesn't need a relationship to feel happy and enjoying her life as it is. She's busy with work, family and the people closest to her. She's looking forward to taking a special trip with the kids before they leave for school. It's an emotional time for her, but she's incredibly proud of them.”

Jennifer Lopez has been single since ending her marriage with Ben Affleck. Recently, Hollywood insider Rob Shuter claimed that her former lover, Alex Rodriguez, contacted her after his breakup with Jaclyn Cordeiro. According to sources, Rodriguez has strong feelings for Lopez and never completely moved on from their relationship.

The insider said that once he was single again, getting in touch with her felt natural. The source also claimed that Rodriguez understands their past problems cannot be ignored, but he still misses having Lopez in his life and continues to care about her.

Reports also suggest that Lopez is being more careful about her personal life these days. She is focused on maintaining balance and peace and is not looking for situations that could bring stress or drama. While she is willing to stay on good terms with people from her past, she is taking things cautiously.