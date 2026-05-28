Jennifer Lopez Says She’s Been Crying For Months Over Twins Growing Up

Jennifer Lopez became emotional while speaking about a major change happening in her family life as her 18 year old twins, Max and Emme, prepare to leave for college. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the singer and actress admitted that she has already spent two months “crying” about the moment.

Lopez shared that the twins attended different high schools and will now continue their journeys at separate colleges as well. Even though the idea of an empty house is difficult for her, she said she wants both of them to follow their dreams and choose the paths that make them happy.

The proud mother also spoke about helping them pack their belongings for dorm life and joked that they may soon realise how small college rooms can be compared to home. While Jennifer Lopez admitted she will miss them, she also expressed excitement and pride over seeing them become more independent.

Jennifer Lopez said, “Don't talk about it because we start crying. I've been crying for two months. I think all the parents are going to be crying at some point. They go to different schools. It's fine. I want them to be happy and go where they want to go and do what they want to do.”

“We have sheets at the house. We're going to pack up their rooms here and they're going to take all the things that they want to take to their dorm. Then they're going to realise that their dorms are too small and they're going to miss home, I hope, and want them to come back real soon. That's my point.”

“I remember being that age and thinking I couldn't wait to get out in the world and do my thing. I really wanted to get out and I was for months, I was just all year, people asked me, ‘Oh, they're going away to college? It's going to be terrible.' I'm like, ‘No, it's going to be great. I want them to go out there. I want them to do what they want to do. They have big dreams. They have things they want to do. It's going to be great.' And then, like two months ago, I had to write the little thing for the yearbook or whatever the heck thing that they make you write. When I tell you the tears, it took two days to write those things,” Jennifer Lopez added.

Jennifer Lopez shares her twins, Max and Emme, with her former husband, singer Marc Anthony.