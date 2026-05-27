Brett Goldstein Rates On-Screen Kiss With Jennifer Lopez "12 Out Of 10". Her Reaction Is Gold

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein brought plenty of chemistry to the premiere of their upcoming Netflix film Office Romance. The duo attended the red carpet event together at the Egyptian Theatre on Tuesday night. They made a grand entrance, emerging from an elevator together straight into the star-studded event.

Lopez looked cosy with the actor amid rumours that they have grown closer after filming the upcoming rom-com. The duo posed together on the red carpet before answering questions about their on-screen kiss, further reigniting the rumours.

Brett Goldstein On His On-Screen Kiss with Jennifer Lopez

During a short interview at the red carpet with Entertainment Tonight, Goldstein opened up about his kissing scene with Lopez. Describing the scenes as “the best", Goldstein said, “I will give it a 12 out of 10,” leaving Lopez beaming. When Goldstein heard that Lopez had previously raved about him being “the best kisser” she had ever worked with, the actor replied, saying, “It was better than winning an Emmy.”

Jennifer Lopez And Brett Goldstein's Red Carpet Appearance

At the premiere, Lopez looked breathtaking in a risque strapless gown with sheer panels. The midnight blue gown featured a voluminous train and golden sparkle all over the bodice to further elevate the look. On the other hand, Goldstein looked handsome in a white button-down shirt and cream blazer that she paired with black straight-leg trousers.

About Office Romance

Directed by Ol Parker and written by Brett Goldstein and Joe Kelly, the upcoming Netflix romcom follows a strict, high-powered CEO and airline pilot who enforces a rigid anti-fraternisation policy. However, her own rules severely tested her when she fell for the company's newly hired witty corporate lawyer. The film stars Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein in the lead roles alongside Betty Gilpin, Amy Sedaris, Tony Hale, Bradley Whitford and others. The film is all set to premiere on Netflix on June 5.