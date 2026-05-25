In Clip With Off Campus Star Mika Abdalla, Jennifer Lopez Wears 2001 Lace-up Jeans

Jennifer Lopez surprised her fans after she appeared in a video with Off Campus actor Mika Abdalla. The 53-year-old shook a leg with Abdalla to her 2011 hit Get on the Floor. The video is a recreation of a scene in Off Campus, where Abdalla paid tribute to Lopez's famous plunging green Versace dress.



The clip starts with Abdalla lip-syncing to a voiceover of co-star Khobe Clarke's line from the show, “I don't know her personally, but I'm pretty sure that's JLo.”



“Oh my God, this is me. Now,” Lopez adds with her own lip-sync to a dialogue by Abdalla's character, Allie Hayes. The two then embrace before dancing for a moment.



“It's a new Jeneration of party people…” the singer captioned the clip.



Interestingly, fans noticed that the lace-up jeans in the clip worn by JLo appeared similar to a pair she donned for a 2001 video of her single, Ain't It Funny. Later, Lopez confirmed that it was, in fact, the same pair.





“They're the same ones from that video,” she wrote, followed by a smiling emoji.







Lopez had previously praised Off Campus, adding that she loved the show. She also shared a clip of Abdalla wearing the famous Versace dress.



Off Campus, which premiered on Prime Video earlier this month, has become an instant hit. As for JLo, she is set to star next in Office Romance. The Netflix film follows a perfectionist CEO (Lopez) and her ambitious new lawyer (Brett Goldstein) who fall for each other at work. Despite their growing attraction, the two try to keep things professional but things soon change. The relationship takes a dramatic turn as Lopez's character finds herself in danger of losing her firm.





In a recent chat with People, Lopez praised Goldstein and said, “We had great chemistry to begin with,” adding, “It just grew as we did the film together.”





“I expected more of a rough guy, but you get this kind, gentle but also very smart person that is so charming. That was a surprise, I think,” the 56-year-old recalled.





Office Romance also stars Betty Gilpin, Amy Sedaris, Edward James Olmos, Tony Hale and Bradley Whitford. The movie premieres on June 5.