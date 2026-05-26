Jennifer Lopez Shares Poolside Moments In Chic White Bikini During Memorial Day Weekend

Jennifer Lopez turned up the heat during the Memorial Day weekend, posting a series of glamorous poolside moments from her California mansion on Instagram. The singer and actress, 56, showcased her toned physique in a chic white bikini featuring a classic triangle top and side-tie bottoms while posing beside her sparkling swimming pool.

Lopez accessorised the summery look with a raffia sunhat and a long gold necklace that cascaded down her torso, adding effortless glamour to the laid-back holiday aesthetic.

Her luscious locks were styled in an elegant swept-back updo, while her makeup remained soft and natural with bronzed cheeks and a glossy nude lip. In another clip from the Instagram carousel, Lopez could be seen cooling off in the pool as she floated on a pink inflatable ring beneath the California sunshine.

The “On The Floor” hitmaker later changed into a breezy white linen maxi dress adorned with delicate gold embroidery and lace detailing. The flowing ensemble featured a plunging neckline and relaxed silhouette, perfectly complementing the luxurious holiday setting.

Among the snapshots were heartwarming photos with her 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with former husband Marc Anthony. The family appeared relaxed and cheerful as they enjoyed quality time together during the long weekend.

“Spending the day with the people I love. Happy Memorial Day everybody,” Lopez captioned the post.

Jennifer's physique

Lopez's glowing appearance and sculpted figure comes as no surprise to fans, as the star has long been vocal about her commitment to fitness and wellness. In a previous interview with Us Weekly, the actress explained the importance exercise plays in both her physical and mental health.

“It's no secret that fitness is a very important part of my life,” Lopez said. “I think there's a positive correlation between exercise and mental health. When you find a good balance through determination and focus, we're naturally pushing to be the best version of ourselves.”

She also admitted that discipline is key to maintaining her routine, even on difficult days. “Very rarely will I skip my workout,” Lopez shared. “Sometimes, I work too late the night before, and I'm like, ‘Ugh, I can't do this.' But I tell myself, ‘Just do it. It's only an hour.' It's just talking yourself off the ledge of being a lazy bum.”