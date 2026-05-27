Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump After He Misses Son’s Wedding Ceremony

Jimmy Kimmel turned Donald Trump's absence from his son's wedding into a comedy segment during a recent episode of his late night show. Donald Trump Jr. recently married Bettina Anderson during a private ceremony held on an island in the Bahamas. His siblings Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump were in attendance, but the president was missing.

Trump later explained on Truth Social that government related responsibilities and his dedication to the country prevented him from travelling to the wedding. Soon after, Kimmel sarcastically suggested “Daddy Donald” loved the United States more than attending his own son's wedding and poked fun at the official explanation. Kimmel also made another joke connected to Trump's past friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Jimmy Kimmel said, “It was a small ceremony with about 40 guests, none of whom were his father. Daddy Donald sent his RSVP via Truth Social. He wrote, ‘While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so. I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time'.”

“See, he can be warm when he wants to. He loves Don Jr. He just loves the United States more. He had circumstances pertaining to the government to get to and also flying to a private island makes him miss his friend Jeffrey who he lost.”

Jimmy Kimmel continued joking by pointing out that the president still found time to attend other public events, including “UFC fights with Vanilla Ice,” but not his son's wedding. Kimmel then joked that without his father at the wedding, Donald Trump Jr. missed Trump's long speeches about political topics.

Towards the end of the segment, the host mentioned reports that Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are still planning another celebration at the White House, where Trump and Melania Trump are expected to attend. He finished by joking about how awkward it would look if they skipped that event as well.

Before marrying Bettina Anderson, Donald Trump Jr. was married to Vanessa Trump from 2005 until their divorce in 2018. After that, he was engaged to former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle.