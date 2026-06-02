"This Is Concerning": Fans On Ariana Grande’s Visible Chest Bones In New Music Video

Ariana Grande dropped a music video for her brand new song Hate That I Made You Love Me on Monday. The track is the first single from her upcoming album Petal, slated to release on July 31. The video also featured actor Justin Long but it was Ariana that sparked concern among fans with her appearance.

The five-minute video featured Ariana and Justin as the central characters in a dark horror story. Following a scene where Long's character buries his lover, he's stalked by Ariana's ghost, which trails him through every frame. In one particular scene, the singer was seen wearing a yellow, sleeveless dress with a V-neckline which highlighted her very visible chest bones.

The scene triggered immediate discussion on X, where users commented on Ariana's lithe figure and visible collarbones. Some fans called the images “disturbing” and shared their concern, while others rushed to her defence.

One user wrote, "Sorry, but she looks sick :/ (no shade) she's stunning and all of that, but she looks very skinny and we can see her bones."

Another added, "This is not skinny. Why are people pretending this is normal?"

Someone else commented, "I'm sorry but this is concerning."

"I truly hope she gets the help she needs," read a comment.

This isn't the first time Ariana Grande has faced scrutiny for her appearance. During her two-year Wicked press tour, her petite frame became a constant topic of public discourse. At the time, the singer spoke out against body-shaming.

During her apperance on the web series Oui Oui Baguette alongside costar Cynthia Erivo, Ariana said, "I've been doing this in front of the public, and been a specimen in a petri-dish since I was 16 or 17 so I have heard it all. I've heard every version of it, of what's wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it's wrong for different reasons.”

She added, “It's hard to protect yourself from that noise and I think it's something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you're experiencing it on.”

On the work front, Ariana Grande will soon be setting out on The Eternal Sunshine Tour. Her first performance is scheduled for June 6 in Oakland, California, with the final show set for September 1 in London.