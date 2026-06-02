Royal Author Claims Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Struggling To Stay “Relevant”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped away from royal duties and moved to California to build an independent life, have spent the past few years focusing on media projects, charity work and business ventures.

If a royal biographer, however, is to go by, things may not be going as smoothly behind the scenes. Tom Bower claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now dealing with financial pressure, the reason the couple is trying too hard to stay relevant and maintain their public image while searching for new opportunities.

On the Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered podcast, Bower said, “I think that their whole operation, which is now poorly financed because they're not earning real money anymore, is survival. They are desperate to make sure they don't go under and finding ways in which they can somehow prove still relevant. That isn't easy because, frankly, they're not relevant other than the potential damage they can do to the royal family in Britain.”

“It's fascinating to watch how they slowly are falling. I mean, there's no doubt the descent is much more interesting now than the ascent. And that may be prolonged. We don't know yet.”

Tom Bower said he decided to write his latest book, Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family, because he believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's situation has become one of the biggest problems for the British royal family. He explained that, in his view, Prince Andrew has already severely damaged his own reputation, while Harry and Meghan's story is still developing and continues to create headlines.

Bower said he found the events of the past few years unusual and dramatic enough to deserve another book.

Meghan Markle had worked with Netflix on several projects, but the partnership faced setbacks this year. Netflix cancelled her series, With Love, Meghan, in January and later ended its connection with her brand in March.