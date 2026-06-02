Steve Burton Returns On General Hospital Sets As Show Completes 16,000 Episodes

It's celebration time! The iconic daytime drama, General Hospital, has completed taping its 16000th episode on June 1. It is scheduled to air on July 13. To celebrate the occasion, the cast and crew gathered on set for a special celebration featuring a cake and a tribute to the series, which first premiered on April 1, 1963.

The show's official social media accounts marked the occasion by sharing a behind-the-scenes video and thanking viewers for their continued support. “There's nothing like celebrating a milestone with family, friends, and cake to cure a case of the Mondays. 63 years and 16,000 episodes later, we're still going strong thanks to all of you! Thank you so much for watching,” the message read.

The celebratory video also offered fans a glimpse of familiar faces, including Steve Burton, whose appearance fueled excitement about his upcoming return as Jason Morgan. Burton had announced in February that he would be taking a brief hiatus from the role.

During a recent episode on his That's Awesome podcast, Burton confirmed that his return is just around the corner. “Yes, I am coming back to the show. I start in June, so I'll be back for sure,” he shared.

A longtime General Hospital favorite, Burton first joined the soap in 1991 and remained until 2012 before moving on to roles in The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives. He returned to Port Charles in 2017, but again exited in 2021 following the show's Covid-19 vaccine mandate before rejoining the cast in 2024.

On-screen, Jason Morgan was last seen on March 25 after being taken into WSB custody. His recent break came nine months after marrying Michelle Lundstrom. Burton previously explained that he stepped away temporarily to spend more time with his wife and their blended family, including his children Jack, Makena and Brooklyn.

Other Members Present During Celebration

Also present during the milestone celebration was Finola Hughes, who has not appeared as Anna Devane since February. Sporting a shorter hairstyle, Hughes posed alongside Burton and Jane Elliot in a group photo, sparking speculation about Anna's eventual return.

In the storyline, Anna has been in France receiving treatment at a mental health facility after being held captive and drugged by Ross Cullum (Andrew Hawkes) and Jenz Sidwell (Carlo Rota).

The milestone taping also marked the arrival of a new cast member. TV Insider has confirmed that Dean Geyer has joined the soap in the contract role of Tristan Roberts. He began filming on June 1, the same day the show filmed its landmark episode.

The character's name serves as a tribute to the late Tristan Rogers, the beloved actor who portrayed Robert Scorpio on and off from 1980 until 2025. Rogers passed away on August 15, 2025.