<i>'General Hospital'</i> Star Leslie Charleson, Who Portrayed Monica Quartermaine, Dies At 79

Leslie Charleson, the actress who portrayed the iconic character Monica Quartermaine on 'General Hospital', has died at 79. As per Variety, she died on Sunday morning after a long illness. 'General Hospital' executive producer Frank Valentini announced the news of the actress on Instagram.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson. Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew. I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit and incredible presence on set," Mr Valentini confirmed on the show's official Instagram account.

See the post here:

As the show's "matriarch," Monica was a central figure in one of daytime TV's most beloved love triangles, alongside Rick and Alan. She joined the ABC drama in 1977 and went on to appear in over 2,000 episodes, earning her the title of longest-tenured cast member on the series.

Before her death, she faced a series of health challenges. She was last spotted publicly three months ago, using a walking frame while enjoying lunch with friends in Los Angeles.

Her health struggles began in 2017 when she fell while walking her dog, injuring her leg and missing two months of work on 'General Hospital'. She was temporarily replaced by Patty McCormack. Ms Charleson suffered another fall years later and was recast for a day. Her injuries eventually required her to use a walker. In October, show executives announced that Charleson's return to the series was unlikely. Her final appearance on General Hospital was in December 2023.

Leslie Charleson's TV career

Ms Charleson's career spanned over five decades, with her role as Monica Quartermaine being the most notable. Throughout her time on 'General Hospital', she received numerous award nominations, including four Daytime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. In addition to her iconic role as Monica Quartermaine, she reprised the character on spin-offs 'General Hospital: Night Shift' and 'Port Charles.'

Of her longtime stint on the ABC drama, Ms Charleson told Digital Journal in 2019: "I only signed on for two years, and I don't know what happened. I like her spunk, independence and everything about her. Back then, there weren't a lot of good female roles that had that. It was an amazing time, and it was strong material to act."

Ms Charleson's acting credits also include an appearance as herself on the hit show 'Friends', a guest role as Mrs Dorothy Kimber on the popular sitcom 'Happy Days' and a role as a waitress in 'The Return of the Muskrats.'



