'General Hospital' Actor, Johnny Wactor Shot Dead During Robbery Attempt

Johnny Wactor was well known for playing Brando Corbin in General Hospital.

Actor Johnny Wactor, known for his role in General Hospital, was shot dead on Saturday morning in Los Angeles. At around 3:30 am, the 37-year-old and a colleague were at West Pico Boulevard and South Hope Street when they saw three masked thieves attempting to steal a catalytic converter from his car in downtown LA.

According to Mr Wactor's mother and police, the actor approached the thieves, and despite not putting up a fight, he was shot by one of the suspects, who then fled the scene in a vehicle, TMZ reported.

The actor was taken to the local hospital where he died to his wounds, a police source said.

Mr Wactor's mother, Scarlett, shared more details about the incident. She explained to NBC that her son had been bartending at a nearby rooftop venue. After helping with a "deep clean" following the last call, he walked to his car down the street with three co-workers. Two of the co-workers went in a different direction to get to their vehicles, leaving Mr Wactor and one colleague.

When they reached his car, which had been jacked up, Mr Wactor thought it was being towed because he had parked on the street in an unfamiliar area, knowing he would be working later than usual. Ms Scarlett shared that her son tried to speak with one of the masked men. As he approached them, the suspect shot him before escaping in a waiting vehicle.

Mr Wactor was well known for playing Brando Corbin in General Hospital.

The General Hospital team released a statement on X, saying they were “heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor's untimely passing”, describing him as “truly one of a kind.” “He was a pleasure to work with each and every day,” they added. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Mr Wactor also appeared in various films and TV series, including NCIS, Station 19, Westworld, and Call of Duty: Vanguard.