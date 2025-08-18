Mumbai Man 'Fires' From Air Gun After Argument Over Late Delivery Of Medicine

A 35-year-old employee of a bank was booked for attempt to murder after he pulled the trigger of an air gun following an argument with a person over the delayed delivery of medicines at his flat in Mumbai, police said on Sunday.



Nobody was injured in the incident.

The accused, Saurabh Kumar, is suffering from insomnia. He had ordered the medicine from a chemist's shop in Lower Parel on Friday midnight, an official said.

An argument ensued between him and the delivery person over the delay in receiving the medicines in the early hours of Saturday.

"The accused refused to accept medicines and locked the door of his flat from inside. The delivery person repeatedly knocked on the door and rang the doorbell, which enraged Kumar. He emerged with an air rifle", the official said.

The accused pulled the trigger when the delivery person was standing with his back facing the flat door.

"The complainant said he heard a loud sound and ran," the official said, adding that no injury was reported.

The complainant contacted the police control room, following which a team from N M Joshi Marg police station rushed to the spot.

Kumar was booked on the charge of attempt to murder under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the provisions of the Arms Act.

The official said the air gun was empty, but when Kumar pulled the trigger, it generated a loud sound.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

