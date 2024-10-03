Ron Hale, <i>Ryan's Hope</i> And <i>General Hospital</i> Actor, Dies At 78

Ron Hale, best known for his role as Dr Roger Coleridge on the ABC soap opera Ryan's Hope, died at the age of 78. The actor and a resident of St George, S.C., died on August 27, as announced by his family. The cause of death was not disclosed. The makers of General Hospital issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter) account. "The entire General Hospital Family is saddened to hear of Ron Hale's passing. We would like to extend our condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. He was an incredible actor and an unforgettable colleague. May he rest in peace."

Days Of Our Lives alum Billy Warlock, who played Frankie Brady on the daytime series, wrote, "It's with a heavy heart that we've lost another great one. My dear friend Ron Hale has passed away. Ron was an amazing talent and an even better friend. I will miss you."

From 1975 to 1989, he portrayed Roger Coleridge in over 900 episodes of Ryan's Hope, earning Daytime Emmy nominations in 1979 and 1980 for his work as the fictional doctor. He later played Mike Corbin on General Hospital from 1995 to 2010, reprising the role on the spinoff Port Charles from 1997 to 2000.

Throughout his career, he made guest appearances on TV series including N.Y.P.D., Search for Tomorrow, Love Is a Many Splendored Thing, Matlock, MacGyver, Rodney and Easy.

On the film front, Ron Hale's film credits include All the President's Men, alongside Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman, Me, Natalie (1969), Trial by Jury (1994), The Lord Protector (1996), Sunstorm (2001) and The Ghost and the Whale (2017).