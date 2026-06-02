Two Veteran Actors To Return In The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3

Fans of The Walking Dead universe finally have something major to look forward to in 2026. AMC has officially confirmed that The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 will premiere on July 26, ending months of speculation about the show's return. The announcement came alongside the release of the season's first trailer, confirming that the Maggie and Negan-led spinoff will return this summer after concerns that the new season could be delayed until 2027.

The eight-episode season is expected to usher in a new chapter for the series while bringing back two notable figures from The Walking Dead's past.

One of the biggest developments is the return of veteran writer and producer Seth Hoffman, who takes over as showrunner for Season 3 following Eli Jorné's stepping away. Hoffman previously served as an executive producer on The Walking Dead during Seasons 4 through 6.

Hoffman wrote some of the original show's all-time greatest episodes, including “Too Far Gone,” “The Distance,” “JSS,” and “No Way Out.”

Adding to the excitement is the highly anticipated return of Beth Greene. Although AMC has yet to officially confirm Emily Kinney's involvement, photos from the set earlier this year revealed the actress reprising her role for the first time since Beth's shocking death in The Walking Dead Season 5 back in 2014.

Entertainment Weekly, in its report, mentioned that the episode will explore an alternate reality / dream sequence episode, giving viewers a rare opportunity to revisit one of the franchise's most beloved characters more than a decade after her last appearance.

Seth Hoffman told EW, “Maggie and Negan understandably have been like this for a very, very long time... And I think we were all excited to imagine what could it possibly look like for these two characters to genuinely be working together for a common goal.”

With Hoffman's creative vision, Beth's long-awaited return, and a new direction for Maggie and Negan's story, Season 3 is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious installments of Dead City yet. The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 premieres July 26, 2026, on AMC and AMC+.