Kelley Mack Of <i>The Walking Dead</i> Fame Dies At 33 Due To A 'Rare' Brain Cancer

Kelley Mack, who rose to fame with her breakthrough performance as Addy in The Walking Dead, died at the age of 33. Her family revealed that she was suffering from a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer called central nervous system glioma. The actress died on August 2, 2025, in Cincinnati.

Kelley had shared the news of this rare disease publicly in September 2024. Usually forming in the brain or spinal cord, the progression of the disease is rampant, and the treatment equally difficult. Kelley did combat the disease for as long as she could, ultimately succumbing to it.

How Her Family Bid Her Farewell

Kelley's family was by her side till the very end. Her mother, Kristen and aunt Karen stood by her, while her sister Kathryn wrote a public tribute and mentioned that Kelley "passed peacefully...surrounded by love".

Kathryn further penned, "She has already come to many of her loved ones in the form of various butterflies. And as her sister, I want you all to know how brave that tough SOB was, especially when she decided to make the leap to be reunited with God. I'm so f-ing proud of her."

Kelley's aunt Karen wrote, "I am sad in my heart as my niece Kelley left this world to hang out with my mom and dad in heaven. Way too young. She is a beautiful soul and will be the best angel ever. I guess she wanted to go wish my dad happy birthday and Gramma and Grandpa Fish happy anniversary in person. Grandpa Fish would be 92. They are having a fun time, I am sure. Miss you all so much!"

About Kelley's Work

Other than attaining fame through her acting projects, Kelley was also a screenwriter and collaborated with her mother, Kristen Klebenow. They worked on a series of feature-length scripts, including On the Black.

Some of her most notable works include 9-1-1, Chicago, and Schooled - the Modern Family spinoff. Kelley was multi-talented, as evidenced in her 2015 project Positive, which she wrote, edited and directed. She had also worked as a cinematographer in The Kingdom (2014).

Kelley Mack, who was given the name Kelley Klebenow after birth, is survived by her parents Kristen and Lindsay Klebenow, along with her sister Kathryn, brother Parker, and her grandparents Lois and Larry Klebenow.

In A Nutshell

Kelley Mack, popular for her role as Addy in The Walking Dead, tragically died at the age of 33. She is survived by her family, who shared public tributes to express their grief on the actress's untimely death.