6 Delhi Metro Stations Shut, Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of INDIA Bloc Protest Today

The Delhi metro has closed entry and exit at six metro stations on Monday, all in Central Delhi, from 6 am to 4 pm due to "security" reasons, and the traffic police has also released a detailed advisory as Congress has called for a protest march to the Supreme Court. The fresh directive from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) comes two days after the authorities shut down 45 metro stations in view of Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest.

The stations that will remain closed today till 4 pm are:

1. Patel Chowk

2. Janpath

3. Rajiv Chowk

4. Mandi House

5. Central Secretariat

6. Barakhamba Road

"Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 06:00 AM till 04:00 PM on 12th October, 2026. Further the situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates will be shared accordingly. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations," the DMRC said in an X post.

In view of possible traffic congestion at various stretches from 6 am due to strict security arrangements and metro closure, the Delhi Traffic Police has also issued advisory warning of possible traffic disruptions and diversions at multiple locations. Furthermore, waterlogging due to heavy rain overnight is likely to increase the traffic congestion for office-goers and other travellers in Delhi-NCR today.

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Traffic Diversion Details

The Delhi traffic police has asked commuters to follow all the updates on its social media handles, and cooperate with the traffic staff while moving in the national capital today.

"Motorists are requested to avoid non-essential travel through affected areas, follow diversion signs and directions of traffic personnel, and cooperate with Delhi Traffic Police to ensure smooth traffic movement," the traffic police shared in an X post.

The restrictions and possible diversions are expected at 30 identified locations, including Round About Shankar Road-Vande Matram 'T' Point towards New Delhi, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Round About Jhandewalan, Round About Panchkuian, Round About Mandi House, Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point), Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point), Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Guru Nanak Chowk and Chelmsford Road-Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point.

Other affected locations include Bharion Road-MGM (Ring Road) T-Point, Lodhi Road Flyover, Round About Neela Gumbad, Madarsa T-Point, Round About Samrat Hotel, Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing, under Bhikaji Cama Place, under Moti Bagh Flyover and Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point.

The advisory also mentioned that Round About Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road, Round About Windsor Palace, Tolstoy-Janpath crossing, Round About Rail Bhawan, Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing, Outer Circle Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road T-Point, Round About Gol Dak Khana, Round About Patel Chowk, Jai Singh Road-Ashoka Road T-Point, Round About RML Hospital and Outer Circle Connaught Place-Sansad Marg T-Point are locations where traffic movement could be disrupted.

The traffic police has also shared its WhatsApp (8750871493) number helpline numbers (1095 / 011-25844444) for real-time service to commuters.

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What Is Fresh Protest About?

Two days after CJP's protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the Opposition has called a march towards the Supreme Court on Monday.

The march is a part of their ongoing agitation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and their demand for the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Leaders of several INDIA bloc parties are expected to participate in the march and raise their concerns.

Hours before the planned march, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi shared a video on X and said, "Yesterday, the nation's young came out in Delhi to peacefully protest. They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons. This is not the India we want.".

"Tomorrow, we will march to the Supreme Court as Indians, united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state. Youth, all opposition parties, civil society groups, all those who believe in democracy and stand by the Constitution of India, will walk with us. We will submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice on behalf of the nation, demanding an end to vote chori, halting of SIR and the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar," he said.

"Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval and Mohan Bhagwat cannot silence India's voice. These cowards cannot intimidate us. They will have to step aside. We will march together, with love, brotherhood and patriotism. Daro mat. Tomorrow, all of India will march to the Supreme Court," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha added.

(With agency inputs)