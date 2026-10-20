57-Year-Old Man Jumps In Front Of Delhi Metro, Dies

A 57-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after jumping onto the metro tracks in front of an approaching train at the Lajpat Nagar Metro station here on Monday morning, police said.

The victim was identified as Sanjay Chopra, a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur in Delhi, who was reportedly working as a Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) agent, they said.

According to police, information about the incident was received at the Nehru Place Metro police station around 9 am, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

The man had died by the time the police team reached the station, and his body was subsequently removed from the tracks, police said.

A scrutiny of CCTV footage revealed that Chopra jumped onto the tracks from platform number 1 at 8.41 am, in front of an approaching metro train coming from the Kashmere Gate side, police said.

A suicide note and his PAN card were also recovered from the spot, they added.

The deceased's family members have been informed about the incident, and his body is being shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for further legal formalities, police said.

Further proceedings are underway.

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