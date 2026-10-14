'No Trains Cancelled During Protest': Delhi Metro To Supreme Court

The Delhi Metro has claimed that there was no curtailment or cancellation of train services on October 10, when multiple stations were shut and trains were stopped as preventive measure in view of the protests called by the Opposition and the Cockroach Janata Party.

There was zero reduction in the total volume of metro operations, and no reduction in the number of train trips, the DMRC said in its reply to the Supreme Court. The entire metro network comprises 303 stations. Only 57 out of 303 stations were closed for entry and exit purposes, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

Trains were inducted strictly as per the standard Saturday schedule, with 271 trains inducted into service on 10th October. A full complement of 4,157 train trips were run on 10.10.2026 as per the schedule across the network, read the reply accessed by NDTV.

There were only proportional and minimal station restrictions, with 85 per cent of the network remaining open, read the reply filed by the DMRC chairperson. There was uninterrupted interchange facilities at 14 out of 45 stations and in case of closure, there were alternatives available for the commuters.

"For the limited stations where passenger gates were regulated, other metro stations remained open to minimise inconvenience to the travelling public... Re-assessment and reduction in affected stations were pursuant to the court's intervention," added the affidavit.

Except for the 45 stations specified in modified notification dated 09.10.2026, the entire metro network remained fully functional. Around 32 lakh commuters travelled that day. The ridership is approximately 58 lakh on a normal second Saturday, which is a government holiday.

The low figure, it said, may be attributed to protest, which appears to have prompted commuters to refrain from travelling.