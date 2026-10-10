Delhi Metro Closes 45 Stations Due To CJP Protest Today: Full List

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed entry and exit at 45 metro stations across the national capital today in view of the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Delhi police has requested the DMRC to take preventive measures, citing the likelihood of "unruly mob movement towards sensitive locations."

Earlier the DMRC suspended operations at 57 metro stations, but the same was revised later to 45. Metro stations across Central Delhi, Hauz Khas, Kashmere Gate, Maujpur-Babarpur and Rithala are some of the stations affected due to the closure.

Track Live Updates On CJP Protest In Delhi

"Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 09:00 PM on 9th October, 2026 till 06:00 PM on 10th October, 2026. Further the situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates will be shared accordingly. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations except New Delhi metro station," the DMRC said in a post on X.

Apart from the Delhi Metro, the Namo Bharat Metro stations at Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar will also remain closed till 10 PM on October 10.

45 Metro Stations Where Entry And Exit Are Closed Today

1. Janpath

2. Patel Chowk

3. Central Secretariat

4. Lok Kalyan Marg

5. Rajiv Chowk

6. New Delhi

7. Seva Teerth

8. Mandi House

9. Barakhamba Road

10. ITO

11. Delhi Gate

12. Khan Market

13. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

14. Jhandewalan

15. Supreme Court

16. Indraprastha

17. Shivaji Stadium

18. Dilli Haat-INA

19. Hauz Khas

20. Jor Bagh

21. Lajpat Nagar

22. Jangpura

23. Ashram

24. Jamia Millia Islamia

25. Chawri Bazar

26. Jama Masjid

27. Karol Bagh

28. Rajendra Place

29. Vishwavidyalaya

30. Kashmere Gate

31. Inderlok

32. Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar

33. Netaji Subhash Place

34. Azadpur

35. Jahangirpuri

36. Haiderpur Badli Mor

37. Majlis Park

38. Seelampur

39. Maujpur-Babarpur

40. Jafrabad

41. Welcome

42. Yamuna Vihar

43. Khajuri Khas

44. Shahdara

45. Rithala

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CJP's Jantar Mantar Protest 2.0

The CJP called its second protest at Jantar Mantar seeking resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of deliberate changes in Form 6 and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Joint Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said that a permission was sought for protest on October 10, but the application was submitted on October 7, only three days before the proposed gathering. The officer said the prescribed notice period is of at least 10 days.

Mandi House metro station closed due to CJP protest

Photo Credit: IANS

Meanwhile, Police have also cited concerns over alleged violations of directions issued by authorities during an earlier demonstration.

As part of security measures, over 120 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are expected to be present alongside Delhi Police in managing the security situation. Heavy deployment has been made at strategic locations, CCTV cameras have been installed to keep an eye across the location.

The authorities have divided the New Delhi district into 20 zones for close monitoring by senior police officers. Top level police officials, including joint commissioners, deputy commissioners, additional deputy commissioners and special commissioners will be heading various units, keeping a close watch on developments.