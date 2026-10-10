Delhi Metro Closes 45 Stations Due To CJP Protest Today: Full List

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed entry and exit at 45 metro stations across the national capital today in view of the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Delhi police has requested the DMRC to take preventive measures, citing the likelihood of "unruly mob movement towards sensitive locations."
Earlier the DMRC suspended operations at 57 metro stations, but the same was revised later to 45. Metro stations across Central Delhi, Hauz Khas, Kashmere Gate, Maujpur-Babarpur and Rithala are some of the stations affected due to the closure.
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"Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 09:00 PM on 9th October, 2026 till 06:00 PM on 10th October, 2026. Further the situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates will be shared accordingly. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations except New Delhi metro station," the DMRC said in a post on X.
Apart from the Delhi Metro, the Namo Bharat Metro stations at Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar will also remain closed till 10 PM on October 10.
Service Update This is to advise that Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat stations, in Delhi, will remain closed from 9:00 pm tonight i.e. 09th October 2026 till 10:00 pm on 10thOctober 2026. During this period, Namo Bharat train services between Anand Vihar (Delhi) and Modipuram (UP) stations will continue to operate unhindered as per schedule. Passengers are requested to plan their journeys accordingly. Inconvenience is regretted. @NamoBharatDelMT #namobharat #Ncrtc— National Capital Region Transport Corporation Ltd. (@officialncrtc) October 9, 2026
45 Metro Stations Where Entry And Exit Are Closed Today
1. Janpath
2. Patel Chowk
3. Central Secretariat
4. Lok Kalyan Marg
5. Rajiv Chowk
6. New Delhi
7. Seva Teerth
8. Mandi House
9. Barakhamba Road
10. ITO
11. Delhi Gate
12. Khan Market
13. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
14. Jhandewalan
15. Supreme Court
16. Indraprastha
17. Shivaji Stadium
18. Dilli Haat-INA
19. Hauz Khas
20. Jor Bagh
21. Lajpat Nagar
22. Jangpura
23. Ashram
24. Jamia Millia Islamia
25. Chawri Bazar
26. Jama Masjid
27. Karol Bagh
28. Rajendra Place
29. Vishwavidyalaya
30. Kashmere Gate
31. Inderlok
32. Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar
33. Netaji Subhash Place
34. Azadpur
35. Jahangirpuri
36. Haiderpur Badli Mor
37. Majlis Park
38. Seelampur
39. Maujpur-Babarpur
40. Jafrabad
41. Welcome
42. Yamuna Vihar
43. Khajuri Khas
44. Shahdara
45. Rithala
READ MORE| "Anti-Passenger Move": More Than 250 Trains Cancelled Ahead Of CJP Protest
CJP's Jantar Mantar Protest 2.0
The CJP called its second protest at Jantar Mantar seeking resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of deliberate changes in Form 6 and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Joint Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said that a permission was sought for protest on October 10, but the application was submitted on October 7, only three days before the proposed gathering. The officer said the prescribed notice period is of at least 10 days.
Meanwhile, Police have also cited concerns over alleged violations of directions issued by authorities during an earlier demonstration.
As part of security measures, over 120 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are expected to be present alongside Delhi Police in managing the security situation. Heavy deployment has been made at strategic locations, CCTV cameras have been installed to keep an eye across the location.
The authorities have divided the New Delhi district into 20 zones for close monitoring by senior police officers. Top level police officials, including joint commissioners, deputy commissioners, additional deputy commissioners and special commissioners will be heading various units, keeping a close watch on developments.
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