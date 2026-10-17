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CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Under Preventive Arrest, AISA Chief Neha Bora Released Over Protests In Delhi

AISA chief Neha Bohra was released after the authorities completed the required detention formalities under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

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CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Under Preventive Arrest, AISA Chief Neha Bora Released Over Protests In Delhi
Abhijeet Dipke was arrested following action under Sections 126 and 170 of the BNSS
New Delhi:

Delhi Police placed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke under preventive arrest on Friday evening over apprehension of a breach of peace.

All India Students' Association (AISA) chief Neha Bora, meanwhile, was released after the authorities completed the required detention formalities under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

Dipke was arrested following action under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in connection with the apprehension of a breach of peace.

He will be produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court.

CJP legal head Ratna Singh also shared a post on X informing about Dipke's arrest. 

"Abhijeet is arrested & will be produced before SEM court. His location still unknown, lawyers haven't met," Singh wrote on X.

The CJP and AISA on Friday had raised concerns over the whereabouts of their leaders Abhijeet Dipke and Neha Bora, alleging they were denied access to lawyers and associates after being detained by Delhi Police during protests in the national capital.

They were detained while on their way to participate in the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protests.

CJP claimed that Dipke had been taken to an undisclosed location and that the party had been unable to contact him. The  AISA, meanwhile, alleged that its president, Bora, was being held alone at the Anti-Narcotics Task Force in Mangolpuri.

"The Delhi Police has taken Abhijeet Dipke to an undisclosed location. We have lost contact with him. He is not being allowed to talk to lawyers," the CJP had said in a post on X.

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