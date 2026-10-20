2.5 Million Creators, One Music Economy. Who Earns When Songs Go Viral?
Over 80,000 brands and five lakh creators in India make branded content. The opportunity is worth around Rs 1,500 crore.
A song takes off on Reels. Millions of people use it in their videos. The views pile up. But who actually gets paid?
India has around 2-2.5 million active digital creators, according to a 2025 BCG report. Together, they influence an estimated $350-400 billion in annual consumer spending. That number could cross $1 trillion by 2030.
Yet money is not reaching everyone equally. BCG says only 8-10 per cent of these creators monetise effectively. Many nano and micro creators earn less than Rs 18,000 a month.
Music sits at the heart of this content. And the people who make it often see the least.
Who Really Gains From Virality
"The creator economy in India is thriving, yet the issue of who really makes money from virality has not been addressed yet," Gaurav Dagaonkar, Co-Founder and CEO of Hoopr, told NDTV.
In his view, platforms and creators with existing music libraries benefit most. Independent composers see very little from their viral songs. Meanwhile, creators risk takedowns when they use music without the right permissions.
Mumbai-based musician and songwriter Kaustubh Patil explains how the tracking side works. Every view, stream and Reel, Short or TikTok use is tracked through a unique Content ID generated for each song.
The money flow is simple. The system tracks usage. The distributor takes its cut. The rest goes to the artist. If other artists collaborated on the song, the amount is split by their roles. So, the distributor an artist picks decides how much finally lands in their account.
Three Kinds Of Viral
Patil sees virality from three angles:-
- The safe angle. Some brands and creators pick stock music from online libraries. There is no takedown risk and no strike. It is convenient, but not very creative.
- The momentum angle. Some creators pick a trending song on purpose. They want to ride its wave and boost their own reach.
- The designed-to-be-viral angle. Some artists and labels build a song around a catchy hook. Then they push it to leading creators, who make content with it. Others follow.
Patil told NDTV that virality pays off in other ways too. Musicians get more engagement across streaming and social platforms. They get recognition and live gig offers. Creators get a bigger following and more brand deals.
The Licensing Pitch
Dagaonkar argues that licensing can change the equation. The idea is to build payment into the process from day one.
Artists earn through direct licensing income and royalties facilitated by IPRS, the Indian Performing Right Society. Dagaonkar says his company has paid out more than Rs 4.5 crore to over 1,500 artists across 20+ genres.
Brands are a big part of this. Dagaonkar estimates that over 80,000 brands and five lakh creators in India make branded content. He puts that opportunity at around Rs 1,500 crore. All of that content needs music that is cleared for use.
The Listening-Versus-Paying Gap
The problem is not a lack of listeners. Hoopr's figures say 96 per cent of smartphone users listen to music. Only 38 per cent have ever paid for it. For video, 86 per cent have paid. India has around 14 million paid music subscriptions, against more than 200 million for video. Free options like YouTube widen the gap.
Rights are also fragmented. Awareness is low, and tracking of music use is limited. Hoopr estimates that unlicensed commercial use of music means about Rs 3,600 crore in lost licensing revenue every year.
Dagaonkar says the music economy will only grow if brands change how they see music. It has to be a paid creative product, he says, not a free resource. For now, the viral song is still the easy part. Getting paid for it is the hard part.
-
Opinion | Great 'Exceptions': How The Oil India Was Attacked For Is The Oil Trump Now Seeks
A law written to punish the buyers of Russian oil was suspended by the US to protect a purchase of Russian oil. India spent fourteen months being lectured for less.
-
Opinion | Louis Vuitton Loot, Torched Cars: France Protests Have An Unlikely Beneficiary
It's an unbelievable moment. Crowds looting the most exclusive stores in Paris, including the famed Luis Vuitton. But what's behind this meltdown?
-
Blog: Kolkata Didn't Learn From 2015. Eleven Years Later, It Proved To Be Fatal
The City of Joy isn't a stranger to crowd control. Be it during Pujo or Christmas at Park Street, Eden Gardens cricket matches, or Derbies between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. But during Pujo, the entire city is on alert.
-
Opinion | Slurs, Threats, Now A Temple Attack Plot: When Did America Become So Hostile To Indians?
The rising tide of anti-India, anti-Hindu, and racist attacks serves as a stark reminder that economic prosperity does not automatically guarantee social immunity from bigotry.
-
A Step Behind Neha Bora: What Rahul Gandhi's Gesture Says About Congress' Gen-Z Pitch
At INDIA bloc's march to Supreme Court, Rahul Gandhi placed himself a step behind two women, hands resting on their shoulders. One was his sister Priyanka. The one on his right was Neha Bora. Here's what the image means for the protest wave now, and for Rahul's politics in general.
-
Opinion | Imran Khan, And The Perils Of Having An 'Opinion' In Bollywood
The reality of the industry is quite grimy. More often than not, its inhabitants have been fairweather friends, happy to sing the praises of whoever is in a position of authority.
-
Exclusive: India's Food Safety Problem Goes Beyond Just Dirty Kitchens - By Tukaram Mundhe
On World Food Day, Maharashtra's Commissioner of Food Safety explains why instead of taking stopgap measures, the entire supply chain in India needs to be held accountable and made transparent.
-
Opinion | India Has Enough Coal. So Why Are Power Plants Running Short? A 76 Million 'Crunch'
As of October 5, as many as 82 of the 191 thermal plants monitored by the Central Electricity Authority were in the 'critical' category
-
Opinion | Starlink, India, And Why Elon Musk Must Know His Billionaire Tantrums Won't Work
India should neither be intimidated by Musk's global influence nor distracted by his theatrics.
-
Blog | 'Baap Da Brat': Kerala Mini Cooper Crash, And Why 'Daddy' Can't Keep Saving You
There are three things you should never underestimate in India: the power of 'jugaad', the elasticity of the law, and the confidence of a 'Baap da Brat' who believes his Papa Posh can fix absolutely anything.