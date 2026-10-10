Delhi CJP Protest Live News Updates: Delhi has geared up for the Cockroach Janta Party's Jantar Mantar protest today against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The police have not granted permission for the protest, and several steps have been taken by authorities to maintain law and order.

Entry and exit gates at 45 Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Kashmere Gate, will remain closed, and over 250 trains from other states, along with local trains, which were scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday, have been cancelled.

Internet services have also been suspended within a radius of 4 KM from the Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing for 24 hours.

Here are the live updates on CJP's Jantar Mantar 2.0 Protest in Delhi today: