Delhi CJP Protest Live News Updates: Delhi has geared up for the Cockroach Janta Party's Jantar Mantar protest today against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The police have not granted permission for the protest, and several steps have been taken by authorities to maintain law and order.
Entry and exit gates at 45 Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Kashmere Gate, will remain closed, and over 250 trains from other states, along with local trains, which were scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday, have been cancelled.
Internet services have also been suspended within a radius of 4 KM from the Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing for 24 hours.
Here are the live updates on CJP's Jantar Mantar 2.0 Protest in Delhi today:
Delhi CJP Protest LIVE: Namo Bharat Metro Stations To Remain Closed Till 10 PM Today
The Namo Bharat Metro stations at Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar will remain closed till 10 PM on October 10.
Service Update This is to advise that Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat stations, in Delhi, will remain closed from 9:00 pm tonight i.e. 09th October 2026 till 10:00 pm on 10thOctober 2026. During this period, Namo Bharat train services between Anand Vihar (Delhi) and Modipuram (UP) stations will continue to operate unhindered as per schedule. Passengers are requested to plan their journeys accordingly. Inconvenience is regretted. @NamoBharatDelMT #namobharat #Ncrtc— National Capital Region Transport Corporation Ltd. (@officialncrtc) October 9, 2026
Cockroach Janata Party Protest LIVE: Officials Use Drones To Monitor Security In Delhi - Watch
#WATCH | Delhi: Drones being used to monitor the security situation around the roundabout near Hotel Le Méridien, ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest today. https://t.co/y93a41TzMd— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026
Delhi CJP Protest LIVE: Security Tightened At Delhi Borders
Security arrangements have been tightened at the Tikri Border.
#WATCH | Delhi: Security arrangements have been tightened at the Tikri Border ahead of the protest today at Jantar Mantar. https://t.co/MRcmZnnTyT— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026
Heavy security deployed at Chilla checkpoint (Noida-Delhi border).
#WATCH | Heavy security deployed at Chilla checkpoint (Noida-Delhi border) ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest today. https://t.co/HgYyB1Hh3L— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026
CJP Protest News Live: Rapid Action Force Deployed In Delhi Ahead Of Protest At Jantar Mantar
The Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed in Delhi ahead of the protest today at Jantar Mantar.
#WATCH | Delhi: The RAF has been deployed at Firoz Shah Road, Mandi House, ahead of the protest today at Jantar Mantar. https://t.co/3oGqIqwIUz— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026
Delhi CJP Protest LIVE: CJP's Ashutosh Ranka's 'See You' Post
CJP's Ashutosh Ranka posted a photo with other CJP members, including spokesperson Saurav Das. "See you in a few hours, Delhi," he captioned.
See you in a few hours, Delhi! https://t.co/QOeo9PRPWG— Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) October 10, 2026
Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: Delhi Police's Pink Force Deployed Ahead Of Protest
Delhi Police's Pink Force - a dedicated all-women team - has been deployed in the national capital ahead of the CJP protests.
The team has been deployed in the wake of reports of recent incidents of misbehaviour against women police personnel.
#WATCH | Delhi: Pink Force of the Delhi Police deployed for security, ahead of the CJP protest today. They are being deployed in wake of the recent incidents of misbehavior with women Police personnel. https://t.co/OBOMV0oZgA— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026
CJP Protest News Live: CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Heads Towards Mumbai Airport
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke heads towards Mumbai Airport. He is expected to reach Delhi around 10 pm for the protest.
Delhi CJP Protest LIVE: Delhi Police Detains People With Criminal Records
Delhi Police has detained people with criminal records across all 15 districts of the national capital as part of preventive measures ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar.
According to sources, around 30 to 40 people with criminal records have been picked up from all 15 districts as the police stepped up security arrangements to maintain law and order. Police are also keeping a close watch on the movements of certain people who could mobilise people or influence them to participate in the proposed demonstration, the source said.
Surveillance has been intensified outside the residences of such people as part of the security measures, added sources.
CJP Protest News Live: What Remains Open?
Other metro services will remain operational, and the capital city is expected to function as usual. The interchange facility will remain available at all concerned metro stations, except New Delhi metro station. The aim of the entry and exit ban is to stop large groups from reaching the protest area. Metro stations outside the DMRC list are not covered by restrictions.
Alternatives For Commuters
Passengers can use the nearest station not on the list and cover the rest by bus, cab, or auto. Heavy traffic is likely around central Delhi, so commuters should allow extra time. DMRC's official channels will carry live updates on reopening.
Alternatives For Rail Passengers
Travellers whose trains have been cancelled can seek refunds through the official IRCTC portal. Other passengers might be able to board or alight at Old Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal or Delhi Sarai Rohilla. Passengers should check train status before leaving home.
CJP Protest News Live: What Is Closed In Delhi Today?
Metro Stations
45 Delhi Metro stations are shut today.
Additionally, Indian Railways announced a 10-hour suspension of train services at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations, from 4 am to 2 pm today, citing anticipated traffic congestion. Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive during this window will be cancelled at their originating stations.
Retail Liquor Shops
The excise department announced that retail outlets across Delhi will remain closed on October 9 and 10. The closure covers specified retail outlets selling Indian, foreign, and country liquor, including certain outlets in malls.
Licensed restaurants, bars and clubs, however, will continue to serve liquor as usual, according to an excise department official.
Namo Bharat Stations
The Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat stations in Delhi will also remain closed from 9 pm on October 9 until 10 pm on Oct 10. During this period, Namo Bharat train services between Anand Vihar (Delhi) and Modipuram (UP) will continue to operate as scheduled.
Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: 45 Metro Stations Shut In Delhi Today - Check Full List
1. Janpath
2. Patel Chowk
3. Central Secretariat
4. Lok Kalyan Marg
5. Rajiv Chowk
6. New Delhi
7. Seva Teerth
8. Mandi House
9. Barakhamba Road
10. ITO
11. Delhi Gate
12. Khan Market
13. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
14. Jhandewalan
15. Supreme Court
16. Indraprastha
17. Shivaji Stadium
18. Dilli Haat-INA
19. Hauz Khas
20. Jor Bagh
21. Lajpat Nagar
22. Jangpura
23. Ashram
24. Jamia Millia Islamia
25. Chawri Bazar
26. Jama Masjid
27. Karol Bagh
28. Rajendra Place
29. Vishwavidyalaya
30. Kashmere Gate
31. Inderlok
32. Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar
33. Netaji Subhash Place
34. Azadpur
35. Jahangirpuri
36. Haiderpur Badli Mor
37. Majlis Park
38. Seelampur
39. Maujpur-Babarpur
40. Jafrabad
41. Welcome
42. Yamuna Vihar
43. Khajuri Khas
44. Shahdara
45. Rithala
Delhi CJP Protest LIVE: CJP's Jantar Mantar 2.0 Today Despite No Permission
The stage has been set for a mega protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the heart of Delhi, with the Cockroach Janta Party mobilising supporters to join it at Jantar Mantar.
The police have not granted permission for the protest.