"Black Emergency" Imposed, Says AAP After Several Protesters Detained In Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused the BJP-led central government of imposing a "black emergency" in the country, following the detention by the police of several protesters coming to Jantar Mantar to join the CJP protest.

AAP MLA Gopal Rai said the party shut down metro stations and cancelled trains only to protect one person.

"Instead of removing CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the Centre has declared a black emergency in the country. Today, to protect Kumar, you have turned Delhi into a cantonment. But remember this, it does not matter how much force you push in, this movement will not be suppressed," Rai told reporters.

AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj said the protestors only want to raise their issues in a "non-violent" way, but heavy deployment of forces creates an environment of fear.

"You can not make Gen-Z keep quiet by force; these are our youth, talk to them, engage with them. BJP Govt wants to show that we are a scared country. We are not; we believe in non-violence and the Constitution of India," Bharadwaj said in a video message.

The Cockroach Janata Party is scheduled to protest at Jantar Mantar here on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Kumar for alleged "vote theft."

Delhi Metro closed 45 stations from 9 pm on Friday till 6 pm on Saturday for security reasons, an advisory said.

On Friday, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said he and his family will come to the CJP protest and urged the youths to join him.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)