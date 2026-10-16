<i>Prahaar</i> Vs <i>Dhurandhar</i>: How The Two Films Depict 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Differently

The last time a film brought back the horrors of the 26/11 Mumbai Attacks as if they just happened recently was Dhurandhar (part one). Today, another mainstream Bollywood film, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, is set to depict the 2008 terrorist attack that continues to haunt the entire country. Starring Rajkummar Rao as senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam, the film released today.

Before Dhurandhar, films like Baby, Major, Phantom, and Hotel Mumbai, and web series Mumbai Diaries (season one) had the 26/11 attacks as a key plot point. This year saw the release of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, starring Kangana Ranaut, which was also based on the incident.

But the red screen of Dhurandhar was a bone-chilling reminder of what transpired on November 26, 2008 when 10 Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists launched coordinated mass-shooting and bombing attacks across Mumbai, killing 166 people and injuring over 300 others. Ajmal Kasab was the lone terrorist captured alive by Mumbai Police after the attacks.

Actor Lalit Prabhakar, who plays Ajmal Kasab in Prahaar, shared how the depiction of 26/11 in his film differs from that in Dhurandhar and Mumbai Diaries 26/11.

"This (Prahaar) will present a different portrayal of the attacks (as compared to Dhurandhar and Mumbai Diaries). What was not shown in these two movies or series, you'll get to see that in Prahaar. We'll get to see the work that our real heroes do. Lawyers, police officers, and doctors, and what all they do for the country," he told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

We were all "angry" about what happened on the night of November 26, 2008, the actor recalled.

"All of us were asking why it took so many years to hang Kasab. He's a terrorist. Hum log use kyun paal rahe hain? (All of us wondered 'Why are we keeping him alive?') Even children resonated with that anger that was felt everywhere. It was justified too. This film will answer this question - why it took so much time for us to hang Kasab," he added.

Is Lalit Prabhakar concerned about playing a bad guy in a prominent Bollywood film? Not really, he said.

"If I look at the full picture, we are not presenting a wrong picture (about what happened) in any way. We are not giving any wrong message or information. The message we are trying to give through this film is very important. The film wouldn't have been complete had we not shown the character the way he was. Why did it take so many years to mete justice?"

On Prahaar, the actor worked closely with Rajkummar Rao who plays Ujjwal Nikam in the Avinash Arun-directed film.

"Main abhi bhi tript nahin hua hoon (It was an experience that I'm not fully satisfied with). I want to work more with him. He is so sincere and loving towards his work. To maintain this kind of work ethic for so many years is a big thing.

"His own journey into films is so motivational for us actors. He came into the industry without any inside support and he has made a mark for himself in the industry. The kind of projects he has chosen, the kind of roles he has played, the variety and versatility he has shown... He is an inspiration for us actors," he said, showering praise on his co-star.

After Kasab, Lalit Prabhakar will be seen essaying another real-life character in the Marathi film Dhasal. He will play the role of Dalit poet and Padma Shri recipient Namdeo Dhasal in the biopic.

Also Read | Prahaar Review: Rajkummar Rao Is The Backbone, Lalit Prabhakar Is Stunning As Kasab