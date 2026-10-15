Dhanush Reviews Rajinikanth's <i>Jailer 2</i>: 'A Must-Must Watch Blockbuster'

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 arrived in cinemas on October 15, and the film has received a positive response from fans and members of the film industry. Among those praising the sequel is actor Dhanush, who called it a must-watch for every fan of the superstar.

Taking to X, Dhanush shared his reaction to the film and wrote, "JAILER 2 is a MUST MUST MUST watch. BLOCKBUSTER A FEAST for every Thalaivar fan."

Earlier on Thursday, Dhanush was spotted arriving at Rohini Theatre in Chennai to watch the film.

Dhanush's appreciation for the film also drew attention because of his former relationship with Rajinikanth's family. The actor was married to the superstar's daughter, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. The couple announced their separation in 2022 and parted ways in 2024.

Dhanush was not the only actor to share his excitement about the film. Vishnu Vishal also praised the sequel.

Sharing his review on X, he wrote, "#Jailer2 - WHAT A BLAST. The most I whistled for a Tamil film in recent times.. Total feast from Thalaivar... The mass scenes were a scream and laughed out loud for the comedy too..50 varshama.. One Sun One Moon Only One Superstar!!! Congrats

@sunpictures @Nelsondilpkumar on a bigblockbuster.. @anirudhofficial you were amazing as always!!!"

More About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 hit Jailer. The film brings back the actor as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the retired jailer who finds himself drawn into a dangerous world once again when his family comes under threat.

The sequel features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Mithun Chakraborty, among others. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar also return, with the latter reprising his role as Narasimha in an extended cameo.

Hrithik Roshan makes a special appearance in the sequel.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 has music by Anirudh Ravichander, with Vijay Kartik Kannan serving as the cinematographer and R Nirmal handling the editing.

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Review: A Solid Commercial Entertainer Thanks To Superstar Rajinikanth