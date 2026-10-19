<i>Jailer 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth Film Is At Rs 424 Crore, All Set To Cross Rs 500 Crore Mark Worldwide

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continued to draw audiences to theatres over its opening weekend, registering a rise in collections on Sunday, October 18.

What's Happening

The Nelson Dilipkumar-directed film earned Rs 55.85 crore nett in India on its fourth day, taking its total domestic nett collection to Rs 199.90 crore.

According to Sacnilk, the action entertainer recorded an overall occupancy of 62% across 15,473 shows on Sunday.

Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 424.25 crore, with contributions from both domestic and overseas markets.

Sunday's earnings marked an 18.2% increase from Saturday, when the film collected Rs 47.25 crore nett in India. The film's domestic gross collection currently stands at Rs 234.25 crore.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Jailer 2 opened in theatres on Thursday, October 15, with an India nett collection of Rs 59.70 crore. The film recorded 55.4% occupancy across 16,599 shows on its opening day.

Collections declined on Friday, October 16, with the film earning Rs 37.10 crore net from 13,157 shows at an occupancy of 48.2%. However, the Rajinikanth-starrer regained momentum over the weekend.

On Saturday, October 17, the film collected Rs 47.25 crore nett across 14,604 shows, with occupancy reaching 53.9%. Sunday saw a further increase, with earnings rising to Rs 55.85 crore and occupancy touching 62%.

The film recorded 36,87,269 footfalls on its fourth day, taking the total number of theatre visits over its first four days to 1,30,21,526.

Tamil Version Leads Jailer 2's Sunday Collections

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to Jailer 2's domestic earnings on Sunday. It collected Rs 39.95 crore net from 8,173 shows, recording an occupancy of 80%.

The Telugu version earned Rs 9.50 crore across 2,234 shows, with occupancy at 64.3%. The Hindi version contributed Rs 5.75 crore from 4,902 shows, registering 31% occupancy. Meanwhile, the Kannada version collected Rs 65 lakh from 164 shows at an occupancy of 61%.

A closer look at the language-wise occupancy figures shows that the Tamil version recorded 82.58% overall occupancy for 2D screenings. Morning shows registered 67.08%, while afternoon, evening and night shows recorded 87.08%, 88.77% and 87.38%, respectively.

The Hindi version registered 44.40% overall occupancy, with morning shows at 28.58%, afternoon screenings at 49.83%, evening shows at 47.83% and night shows at 46%.

The Telugu version recorded 61.81% overall occupancy. Its morning shows registered 41.92%, followed by 70.58% in the afternoon, 71.83% in the evening and 62.92% at night.

The film's overseas performance has contributed significantly to its worldwide total. Jailer 2 earned Rs 40 crore from international markets on Sunday, taking its cumulative overseas gross collection to Rs 190 crore.

With its domestic gross standing at Rs 234.25 crore, the film's worldwide gross has reached Rs 424.25 crore after four days in theatres.

Shamna Kasim Thanks Rajinikanth, Jailer 2 Team

Meanwhile, actor Shamna Kasim has expressed gratitude to audiences for the response to her dance appearance in Jailer 2. She also thanked director Nelson Dilipkumar, producer Kalanithi Maran and composer Anirudh Ravichander for giving her the opportunity to be part of the film.

In a video shared on social media, Shamna spoke about getting the chance to share screen space with Rajinikanth, whom she has admired for years. She also mentioned Padayappa as one of her favourite films featuring the veteran actor.

"Everyone would like to share screen space with a style icon such as Rajinikanth sir. I never thought that I would have that opportunity," Shamna said.

Background

Rajinikanth reprises his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in the sequel to the 2023 film Jailer. The cast includes S.J. Suryah as Bodhi Kalpak, Mithun Chakraborty as Chakri, Suraj Venjaramoodu as Dileep, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan and Yogi Babu.

The film also features special appearances by Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar and Jackie Shroff.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 continues the story of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, with Rajinikanth returning to the role that headlined the first installment.

