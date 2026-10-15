<i>Jailer 2</i> Review: A Solid Commercial Entertainer Thanks To Superstar Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth is back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in director Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2. If the 2023 film followed the former jailer as he took down a criminal gang involved in idol smuggling, the sequel finds him attempting to lead a quiet, retired life in a small town in Tamil Nadu. His family continues to mourn the untimely death of his son, ACP Arjun Pandian (Vasanth Ravi), but is Muthuvel Pandian truly at peace with his past?

Jailer 2 opens with Pandian working as a supervisor at a supermarket. A run-in with a local corporation official soon brings out the other side of him, setting off a chain of events that sees him become the driver of local don Moorthi (Namo Narayana), who runs a fruit shop. Meanwhile, Varman's gang led by Dileep (Suraj Venjaramoodu) and big boss Bodhi Kalpak (SJ Suryah), are desperate to track down the person responsible for their leader's death. A major confrontation ensues between Bodhi Kalpak and Pandian bringing the retired jailer back into the violent world he had hoped to leave behind. Does Pandian eventually manage to bring down the idol-smuggling gang once and for all?

Director Nelson Dilipkumar reunites with the Superstar for sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, expanding its world with new adversaries, higher stakes and a host of new faces. Nelson has given us plenty of spectacle and entertainment but his screenplay does fall a little short in the second half. The screenplay tries to balance familiarity and novelty keeping the film's original's appeal - a seemingly unassuming man with a dangerous past - intact.

The first half of Jailer 2, which takes place in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, is beautifully set up with Nelson relying on his trademark deadpan humour, along with sentiment, to keep the narrative engaging. Using Suraj Venjaramoodu, Yogi Babu and Namo Narayana, he slowly builds anticipation for the major action and conflict in the second half. The stakes are higher post intermission, which the action moves to Goa, as we see more (and new) characters at play, namely Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan. But the narrative in the second half occasionally feels stretched since the many characters, confrontations and extended action blocks at times (post interval) affect the film's pace. Through the film, he juxtaposes comedy with action so that they complement each other rather than contradict. And this is a typical Nelson trademark.

Ultimately, Nelson has ensured plenty of mass moments for Rajinikanth fans with whistle-worthy elevations and punch dialogues aplenty. In fact, the dialogue from Rajinikanth that elicited the most whistles and claps in theatres was when he said, "50 varusham ana enna yaar yaaro azhikka try panni aana yaralum mudiyala" (In these 50 years, countless attempts have been made by many people to bring me down, but no one could). This clearly shows how Nelson understands the power and sway that the Superstar has had over the audience (of all ages) over decades and the love they continue to shower on him.

Yes, Rajinikanth remains the film's biggest asset and there's no two ways about this. His controlled body language, comic timing and effortless swagger give even simple moments a high and has the audience cheering him on. His star aura is used effectively, allowing a look, pause or punchline to carry as much weight as a larger action sequence. The film's best scenes are often when the star exercises restraint in his performance.

The supporting cast adds to the event-film appeal. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa return but it's the new entrants that stand out in Jailer 2. Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu is outstanding as Dileep lending gravitas and menace to the villainous role. SJ Suryah, who has played many negative roles now, plays Bodhi Kalpak and he adds his own brand of eccentricity to the proceedings as always. It's interesting to see Hindi actor Vidya Balan in a negative role but one wishes the talented actor had more scope in the film. Appearances by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Hrithik Roshan further raise the film's star value, though not every character feels essential to the story. Shamna Kasim appears in Ala Bolelo and livens up the proceedings but Nora Fatehi's feature song, which was underwhelming, seemed unnecessary to the story.

Anirudh Ravichander is once again one of the biggest assets of Jailer 2, with his background score elevating Rajinikanth's screen presence every step of the way. His song One Sun One Moon has been strategically used to reinforce the fact that at 75, Rajinikanth remains the one and only Thalaivar and Hukum too plays a role in this. Anirudh is now quite familiar with the Rajini swag and knows when to up the tempo and energy on screen and when to underplay it. Out of the two feature songs, Ala Bolelo and Bindaas, only the former makes an impact. Bindaas is quite forgettable unfortunately though it was meant to entertain. The music composer also makes several stretched scenes more engaging thanks to his BGM.

So, what's the verdict on Jailer 2? The sequel to Jailer is a solid commercial entertainer thanks to Superstar Rajinikanth. There's humour, action, music and a star who continues to command the frame, though the writing occasionally loses its way especially in the second half. Ultimately, Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2 is a fun, engaging watch and with the promise of Jailer 3, the story of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian is far from over.

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