<i>Jailer 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajinikanth's Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore Mark Worldwide

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has continued its strong run at the box office, crossing Rs 317 crore in worldwide gross collections within its first three days in theatres.

What's Happening

The Nelson Dilipkumar-directed sequel has also surpassed the lifetime worldwide collections of Kabali and Enthiran, according to the reported figures.

The film's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 317.15 crore, with its overseas performance contributing significantly to the total.

In India, Jailer 2 has recorded a gross collection of Rs 169.65 crore, while its nett collection has reached Rs 144.60 crore so far.

Jailer 2 witnessed a rise in its domestic collections on Saturday. According to Sacnilk, the Rajinikanth-starrer collected Rs 47.80 crore net across 14,604 shows on Day 3, marking a 28.8% increase over its Day 2 collection of Rs 37.10 crore.

The film had opened with Rs 59.70 crore nett in India, followed by Rs 37.10 crore on its second day. With Saturday's earnings added to the total, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 144.60 crore.

Its domestic gross collection stands at Rs 169.65 crore. Overseas markets contributed Rs 47.50 crore in gross collections on Day 3, taking the cumulative overseas gross to Rs 147.50 crore.

The combined India and overseas earnings have pushed the film's worldwide gross collection to Rs 317.15 crore in its opening three days.

With its worldwide gross crossing Rs 317 crore, Jailer 2 has moved ahead of Rajinikanth's Kabali, which earned approximately Rs 295 crore worldwide, and Enthiran, which collected around Rs 290 crore.

The sequel has now become the superstar's fourth-highest-grossing film worldwide based on the reported figures. However, it remains behind some of his biggest box office successes.

Rajinikanth's 2.0 continues to lead with worldwide collections estimated at Rs 668-675 crore. His 2023 film Jailer follows with approximately Rs 605-630 crore, while Coolie has reported worldwide earnings in the range of Rs 516.7-548 crore.

About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 brings Rajinikanth back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, continuing the story of the character introduced in the 2023 blockbuster Jailer.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Vijay Sethupathi, Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty, among others. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the sequel.

