How Shah Rukh Khan's Fans Celebrated His 61st Birthday Amid Tight Security At Mannat

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 61st birthday today, November 2. As every year, his birthday has sparked tremendous excitement among his fans. Every year, large numbers of fans gather outside his sea-facing Mumbai bungalow, Mannat, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

This year, tight security arrangements have been put in place around Mannat, and fans have not been allowed to gather near the bungalow. Despite this, Shah Rukh's fans found their own ways to celebrate their beloved star's birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan fans celebrate his 61st birthday.

The enthusiasm among Shah Rukh's fans remains undiminished. His fan club celebrated the superstar's birthday in a special way at a restaurant in Juhu. Fans danced and sang to their heart's content and watched the teaser of the song Tu Mil Jaaye from Shah Rukh's upcoming film King together. They also cut a cake to mark the superstar's birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan may have skipped his annual appearance for fans from atop the Mannat balcony, but his 61st birthday was not without a surprise. A special sight greeted onlookers outside the landmark location minutes before the clock struck 12. A large screen was set up outside the bungalow, displaying the teaser posters of King.

On the morning of November 2, young fans of the actor were spotted recreating his signature open-arms pose.

Over the past few years, the police and administration have stepped up security measures for Bollywood celebrities. Fans have traditionally gathered outside their homes on special occasions such as birthdays and Eid, especially the three Khans. However, security concerns have increasingly led to restrictions on such gatherings. This arrangement has been in place for the past two years, and this year marks the third consecutive year that fans have been unable to gather outside Mannat as they did earlier.

Police barricades on the road leading to Mannat.

Furthermore, following incidents involving attacks linked to Rohit Shetty and Tiger Shroff, the police appear to have become even more vigilant about celebrity security. Authorities are taking no chances when it comes to preventing any security lapses.

Last year, too, Shah Rukh Khan was unable to step out onto his bungalow's balcony or come outside to greet fans due to security concerns. However, he later met his fans at the Kumar Gandharva Auditorium. This year, no plans for a fan meet-and-greet by Shah Rukh have been announced so far.

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan may meet his fans around the release of his next film, King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026. It is being speculated that Shah Rukh could connect with his fans during the film's promotional campaign.

For now, while Mannat may lack the usual birthday-day buzz outside its gates, the love and enthusiasm of Shah Rukh Khan's fans remain as strong as ever.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan Steps Out After Birthday Party, Blows Flying Kisses To Fans. Watch