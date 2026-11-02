Shah Rukh Khan Steps Out After Birthday Party, Blows Flying Kisses To Fans. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan made sure his fans did not go home disappointed as he greeted them with flying kisses and waves after his birthday celebrations in Mumbai. A video of the superstar stepping out after attending a party at the Taj Hotel has surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse of his midnight outing ahead of his 61st birthday on November 2.

The video was shared by a fan named Yusuf Shaikh on X. It shows Shah Rukh making his way towards his car as fans wait to catch a glimpse of him. Before getting inside the vehicle, the actor turned towards the crowd, waved at them and blew flying kisses. Dressed casually in a comfortable outfit and a beanie, Shah Rukh appeared to acknowledge the love coming his way before leaving the venue.

The actor is said to have celebrated his birthday with family at the Taj Hotel. Photographs from outside the property showed his luxury car parked there until the early hours of Monday morning. The latest video has since offered fans another glimpse of the celebrations, with the actor taking a moment to greet those waiting for him.

The makers of SRK's upcoming film King released its first song, Tu Mil Jaye, on the occasion of this birthday. Featuring the superstar and Deepika Padukone, the track brings romance and action together while giving fans a glimpse of the chemistry between the two actors.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi. It also features a special contribution by Ed Sheeran, courtesy of Interscope Records and Gingerbread Man Records.

The song opens with Shah Rukh introducing himself with the line, "Main katil nahi, aashiq hoon, nishana meri mashooqa, aur woh aashiqui kya jo dil cheer na de (I am not a murderer, but a lover. My beloved is my aim. And what's love if it doesn't break the heart)." Along with the romantic moments, the video also offers glimpses of violence, stylised action and the secret mission that forms an important part of the film's story.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 24.