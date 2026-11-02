<i>Ramayana</i> New Poster: Ravi Dubey Turns Fearless Warrior As Lakshman

For all Ravi Dubey and Ramayana fans, we have an interesting update waiting for your attention. The makers of Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited mythological epic have unveiled a new character poster featuring the actor as Lakshman. For those who don't know, Ravi is making his Bollywood debut with Ramayana.

The poster shows Ravi in a fierce warrior avatar, ready to protect his elder brother, Lord Rama.

Ravi is holding a bow and arrow, with a quiver full of arrows strapped to his back. Dressed in warrior attire, the actor wears long hair tied into a bun. His intense expression and battle-ready stance add to the powerful look of the character.

Along with the posters, the makers said, "A devoted brother. A fearless warrior. Rama's shield. Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Experience Ramayana in cinemas worldwide from November 5, across all premium formats.”

Earlier in an interview with Variety India, Ravi spoke about his character. He said, "I am deeply grateful. Whatever love and appreciation has come my way after the trailer, I accept it with a bowed head. I hope and pray every day that I have tapped into the sincerity that the character demands."

"I am fully aware of the responsibility that comes with portraying someone who has lived in the consciousness and hearts of people for thousands of years. It seldom happens in an actor's life that perhaps, the greatest opportunity of his career so far, is also one of the greatest honors of his life. That is what this is for me," he said.

"I approach this film with gratitude, love, sincerity and a tremendous sense of responsibility. And all of us are incredibly excited and humbled by the love the trailer is receiving from across the world," he concluded.

Ramayana is being produced by Namit Malhotra. The film is scheduled to release on November 5. Apart from Ravie Dubey, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Sonal Jha as Sumitra, Adinath Kothare as Bharata, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari and Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha.

The film will be released in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.