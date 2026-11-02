TV Actor Anuj Thakur Dies At 33 After Seizure During Sleep

TV actor Anuj Thakur, who appeared in shows like Dhoom Machao Dhoom, Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka, Beend Banoonga Ghodi Chadhunga and Mahisagar, died at the age of 33 after suffering a seizure during sleep on October 27. The news was confirmed by Anuj Thakur's friend and collaborator Rupesh Sonar as he had shared a tribute post on his Instagram on October 30. After meeting his family, Rupesh came to know that Anuj died after suffering a seizure during sleep.

"Still can't believe that you are no longer with us. You were not just a friend but like a little brother to me. We had so many projects planned together, and I still remember witnessing your struggles during your initial days and seeing your journey. Life is truly unpredictable. It's heartbreaking to accept that you are gone so soon. This news feels unreal. You will always be remembered, brother. Rest in peace," wrote Rupesh on Instagram.

Rupesh had known Anuj for 17 years. Their association began with Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka in 2008, and they went on to work together on several shows, including Beend Banoonga Ghodi Chadhunga.

Expressing shock over the incident, Rupesh said that he had met Anuj only 10 days ago.

"I couldn't believe it because I had met him just 10 days earlier. I was shocked to hear that he had gone to sleep at night and never woke up. I couldn't understand what could have happened. I spoke to his brother, who was not in a position to speak much.

"So, I went to meet his family, including his mother and brother, on Saturday. That's when I was told that Anuj had suffered a seizure and passed away during the episode," Rupesh told The Times Of India.

He added, "Anuj was an early riser. He would wake up at 4.30 am every day and follow his routine, which included fitness and jogging. However, that morning, he didn't get up. His alarm went off at 4.30 am, and when his mother went to his room to wake him, she found that he had passed away."

Rupesh also shared that Anuj was pondering over a comeback.