'<i>Kuch Toh Log Kahenge</i>': Ranbir Kapoor Responds To <i>Ramayana</i> Trolls With A Kishore Kumar Classic

In three days, Ramayana -- billed as producer Namit Malhotra's answer to Lord of the Rings and Avatar -- will arrive in theatres around the world. Its lead star, Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, has faced social media criticism ever since his casting in the film was announced.

The scrutiny only intensified after each promotional asset of Ramayana was dropped by the makers, with many commenting that Ranbir Kapoor was not fit to play Lord Ram. The actor also ended up becoming Internet fodder when he mistakenly said 'achchai ka ant' instead of 'jeet' at a Dussehra event. He apologised for the slip-up later.

In a recent conversation with over 18,000 students from across India, Ranbir Kapoor reflected on social media criticism for Ramayana.

"What's relevant today is this new thing of trolling online. It goes back to the good old song Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Logon Ka Kaam Hai Kehna," he said, referring to the Kishore Kumar classic from Amar Prem, which conveys that people will always have something to say, regardless of what you do.

"That's a great philosophy to follow in life. Don't get bothered by what people are saying. What matters is the people that matter to you. Your work, your intention, your kindness. That's what matters the most," he added.

The first part of Ramayana had a special screening for foreign press and critics at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Los Angeles, last week. The film received largely positive reactions, with first audiences calling it "spectacular" and "one of the 2026's most immersive cinematic experiences".

The movie stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Indira Krishnan, Ravi Dubey, Sheeba Chaddha, Kunal Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Ajinkya Deo, Chetan Hansraj, Faisal Malik, Vivek Oberoi, and Addinath M Kothare.

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