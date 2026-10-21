Viral: Ranbir Kapoor Says '<i>Achchai Ka Ant</i>' Instead Of '<i>Jeet</i>' In Dussehra Speech, Gets Trolled

Ranbir Kapoor has found himself at the receiving end of social media trolling after a video of his speech at a Dussehra event went viral.

The actor, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Ramayana, was speaking about the festival's message when a small verbal slip caught the attention of the internet.

In the video, Ranbir talks about the triumph of good over evil, a theme central to both Dussehra and the epic he is set to bring to the big screen.

He said, "Dussehra hame ek bahut khubsurat baat yaad dilati hai, ki burai chahe kitni bhi taqatwar kyun naa ho, aakhir mein ant sacchai aur achchai ki hie hogi (Dussehra reminds us of a beautiful thing: no matter how powerful evil is, truth and goodness will ultimately end)."

Ranbir's use of the word "ant", meaning "end", instead of "jeet", meaning "victory", became the focus of online reactions. While the intended message was about the eventual triumph of truth and goodness, social media users wasted no time turning the mistake into jokes, with several referring to his role as Lord Ram in the Ramayana.

One X user commented, "Bro Ranbir, at this point, you're better off not promoting the movie at all. You're going to make people who were actually planning to watch it reconsider."

Another user took a dig at the irony of the situation, saying, "On Dussehra, Ranbir Kapoor ended up putting an end to sacchai and acchai himself. Bro is playing Lord Ram in the Ramayana."

Ranbir's wife, Alia Bhatt, was also dragged into the conversation, with one writing, "This is what happens when you spend too much time with Alia Bhatt."

Other reactions included, "Yash took 2 business days to understand this."

One user even linked the moment to the film's team, writing, "That's why Namit bhai didn't even clap."

Another offered a humorous take on the upcoming film's narrative, commenting, "Maybe this Ramayan we are seeing from the perspective of Ravan; in this Ramayan Ravan wins."

The clip has since sparked a wave of sarcastic comments, with users making light of the actor's choice of words. The gaffe, however, was a minor one during a speech about the festival's central message.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 5, 2026. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

ALSO READ: 'Best Actor Ranveer Singh. Sorry, Ranbir Kapoor': Producer Dil Raju's Goof-Up At Ramayana Event