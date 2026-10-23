Exes Kareena Kapoor And Shahid Kapoor's IIFA 2027 Hug Breaks The Internet, Fans Want '<i>Jab We Met 2</i>'

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor have sparked nostalgia among fans after sharing a hug at the IIFA 2027 press conference in Mumbai on Thursday.

What's Happening

The ex-couple's cordial interaction brought back memories of their 2007 film Jab We Met, with social media users expressing hope that the actors will reunite on screen as Geet and Aditya in Jab We Met 2.

Kareena attended the event in a black leather top and skirt, while Shahid opted for a white suit.

Videos of the two greeting each other soon circulated online, drawing emotional reactions from fans who continue to cherish their chemistry in the Imtiaz Ali directorial.

Internet Reacts

Reacting to the video, one social media user wrote, "Why am I getting emotional seeing this?" Another commented, "Why are we so happy?" A fan wrote, "Hum emotional ho jate hai," while another simply said, "Geet and Aditya".

Several others called for the actors to work together again. "My Roman Empire," one user wrote, while another commented, "We want jab we met reunion." The interaction also reminded some fans of the so-called October theory, which suggests that October brings either a new person into one's life or a reunion with an ex.

"Guys, October theory is real," one user wrote in reference to the theory. Another fan imagined the characters' reunion in a different reality, writing, "Geet and Aditya in parallel universe".

Kareena Kapoor And Shahid Kapoor's IIFA 2026 Reunion

This is not the first time Kareena and Shahid's interaction at an IIFA event has attracted attention. In March 2025, the actors greeted each other with a hug during the awards ceremony's press conference in Jaipur.

At the time, Shahid addressed the attention surrounding their interaction and explained that meeting each other was a normal occurrence for them.

"For us, it's nothing new...aaj stage pe mile aur hum log idhar udhar milte rehte hain but it's totally normal for us...if people felt nice, it's nice," he said.

Background

Kareena and Shahid were among Bollywood's most discussed couples before their relationship ended in 2007, around the time Jab We Met was being filmed. The romantic comedy, which also starred Tarun Arora, went on to become a much-loved film, with Geet and Aditya remaining popular among audiences.

Both actors have since moved forward in their personal lives. Kareena married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012, and the couple have two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Shahid married Mira Rajput on July 7, 2015. They have two children, daughter Misha and son Zain.

Mira Rajput And Kareena Kapoor's Recent Interaction

Meanwhile, Kareena and Mira also recently caught the attention of social media users after Mira appeared on Kareena's talk show, What Women Want.

Following the shoot, Mira shared photographs from the set and wrote, "What women want is to be themselves. Thanks @kareenakapoorkhan for having me and for being the woman you are."

Kareena responded, "So happy you came, gorgeous."

Kareena also shared a picture with Mira on her Instagram Story, describing her as "The absolutely warm and lovely Mira on the show today." Mira reshared the post and replied, "Could not have better company. With the gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan."

