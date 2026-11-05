Saif Ali Khan, Kareena, Ranbir Kapoor Chime In On AI

Guess what Saif Ali Khan last used AI for according to his latest appearance on the popular talk show Koffee With Karan, hosted by Karan Johar.

"I last used AI to pair wine with food," the actor said.

He appeared on the show with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan who said she doesn't yet know how she feels about AI and doesn't use it.

However, the Nawab of Pataudi seems to be more comfortable with the technology and has even given his AI assistant a name - Iris.

Saif's brother-in-law and Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin Ranbir Kapoor also recently spoke about AI where he said he looks at it as a tool to better one's technique and to save time.

Watch our quick take:

Ranbir Kapoor also chimed in on the raging AI debate especially in the context of the creative arts

The Ramayana actor acknowledges that there is stigma attached to AI especially when it comes to its use in art.

Much of Hollywood, the Indian film industry and the creative arts world in general is a bit averse to AI. However, there are several exceptions like Shekhar Kapur and Ben Affleck who are vocal proponents.

Ranbir Kapoor has clarified that his latest film Ramayana has not used AI as a replacement for hard work, which he believes is true for the rest of the industry as well

"Art is always more personal when there is a human touch to it," says the actor.

He believes the medium of storytelling, of art, of performative art can never really be replaced by AI.

Ranbir has also emphasised the need for caution in how AI is applied, particularly against the backdrop of the wider debate around its potential impact on human jobs.

Hollywood's Growing AI Anxiety

For the past two years, AI has become one of the most divisive conversations inside Hollywood and the broader creative industries.

Actors worry about digital replicas replacing performances. Writers fear studios using AI-generated scripts as cheap first drafts. Illustrators and musicians accuse AI firms of training models on copyrighted creative work without consent.

The anxiety became so intense during the 2023 Hollywood strikes that AI protections eventually became one of the central demands raised by writers and actors unions.

Since then, some of the world's biggest creative names have publicly voiced discomfort with where things may be headed.

READ | "F*** AI": Why Hollywood And Creative Artists Are Pushing Back