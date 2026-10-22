<i>Akka</i> Trailer: Keerthy Suresh And Radhika Apte Fight For Power In Netflix's New Series

A kingdom ruled by women for 800 years faces a threat from within its own world in Netflix's upcoming series Akka. The streaming platform has released the trailer of the crime drama, which stars Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte as two women whose opposing ambitions set the stage for a fierce battle. Set in 1985, the story unfolds in Pernuru, a fictional kingdom where women have built and controlled a powerful underworld.

Pernuru operates by its own rules. Its women hold sway over businesses, households, and criminal networks, while the title of 'Akka' is reserved for the woman who occupies the highest position in the kingdom. The trailer offers a glimpse of a society whose power structure has endured across generations, making the threat to its leadership all the more significant.

That threat comes in the form of Rudra, played by Radhika Apte. Her arrival puts the ruling clan on edge as she refuses to accept its authority and sets out to dismantle its empire. Keerthy Suresh plays Bhavani, a woman who is unwilling to let the family's hold over Pernuru slip away.

The two characters find themselves on opposite sides of a battle that could change the kingdom's future. Bhavani has a legacy to defend, while Rudra is determined to challenge those who hold power. Their clash forms the central conflict of the series, with the trailer hinting at a struggle fuelled by personal stakes as much as the desire for control.

The stakes appear to rise quickly, with the trailer featuring armed confrontations, guns and other weapons. The violence suggests that the fight for Pernuru will not be settled through words alone. As the established order comes under pressure, questions of loyalty, revenge and the cost of protecting a family's legacy come into play.

Written and directed by Dharmaraj Shetty, Akka is produced by YRF Entertainment. The ensemble cast includes Tanvi Azmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Anshuman Pushkar and Monica Panwar, alongside the two leads.

Akka is set to premiere on Netflix on October 30.

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