Keerthy Suresh Was Advised Not To Do <i>Akka</i> As She Was A "Theatrical Star"

National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh is all set to make her OTT debut with upcoming Netflix series Akka. The actor, a prominent face of the Indian film industry for the past two decades, revealed that she was warned against doing streaming.

During a conversation with the Hindustan Times, Keerthy shared that she was advised not to do streaming, as she was a “theatrical star". The actor revealed, “They told me, but I just don't listen to them,” because the actor believes streaming is no longer a poor cousin of cinema as had been perceived for years.

“After Covid, things have changed a lot. But even otherwise, I don't think one (medium) is below the other. Both go hand in hand. It's important to do some theatrical films, some series, and some films that release on OTT. I love doing a bit of everything, honestly. But I wouldn't keep doing things just for the sake of it,” Keerthy shared.

The actor will be making her OTT debut in Akka, which is a period action drama set in Pernuru, a fictional Telugu town. In the series, Keerthy plays the role of a calm gangster who is one of three sisters, or akkas, who rule the criminal underworld.

Talking about what she found most challenging about her role, she shared, “When you say gangster, you have a different image in my head. But in Akka, Bhavani is very calm and composed, and there is a lot of leadership, but it's not a lot of murdering people, not always. The energy is extremely different. To understand that was difficult. It's almost like there is something very royal about her.”

Alongside Keerthy Suresh, Akka also stars Radhika Apte in the lead role. The series also features Tanvi Azmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Anshuman Pushkar and Monica Panwar in other prominent roles. Akka is the latest project to emerge from the collaboration between Netflix and YRF Entertainment. The series is set to premiere on Netflix on October 30.

Also Read | Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Rajinikanth-Starrer Earns Rs 710 Crore, Becomes Highest-Grossing Tamil Film Of All Time