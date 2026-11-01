<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Salman Khan Schools ScoutOp On Friendship, Recalls How He Stood Up For Shera

Salman Khan recently shared a personal incident involving his close aide Shera during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20.

While talking to the contestants about friendship and relationships, the actor recalled how he once stopped a female friend from making a remark about his bodyguard.

The incident came up during a discussion about ScoutOp, Love Gill and Kaashvi Hiranandani. Salman questioned Scout about why he did not stand up for Love when Kaashvi accused her of manipulating him. He also told Scout to take responsibility for his actions instead of blaming others.

Sharing his own experience, Salman said, "Ek meri dost ne Shera ke baare mein kuch bola tha" (A female friend of mine once said something about Shera). He added, "Maine wahi pe stop kar diya" (I stopped her right there).

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar promo also showed Scout getting emotional during his conversation with Salman.

When Salman asked him what had happened, Scout said, "Mereko nahi pata bahar ab, jis life se main aaya tha, wo exist karti hai ki nahi mere liye ab" (I don't know if the life I came from even exists for me anymore).

He further said, "I don't think main deserve karta hoon ye stage" (I don't think I deserve to be on this stage).

Salman then spoke to Scout calmly and asked him to consider his suggestions as those of an elder brother. He encouraged Scout to listen to his advice and understand what he was trying to tell him.

The actor also questioned Aamrapali Dubey for not stepping in during the confrontation. He advised Yung DSA to focus on his own game instead of depending on his friendship with Scout.

Salman also pulled up Mahhi Vij and asked her to pay more attention to her gameplay rather than gossiping.

The controversy started last weekend when filmmaker Rohit Shetty hosted Weekend Ka Vaar in Salman's absence. During the episode, Kaashvi entered the show and confronted Scout over his growing closeness with Love inside the house.

Also Read | Sanjay Gupta's Last Rites Held In Mumbai, Abhishek Bachchan, Rakesh Roshan Pay Last Respects

