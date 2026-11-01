'To A Lifetime Of Layovers': Hrithik Roshan's Birthday Wish For Saba Azad Comes Gift-Wrapped Like This

Hrithik Roshan has shared a heartfelt birthday wish for his girlfriend, Saba Azad. The actor took to Instagram to share several pictures with Saba, including some happy moments from their time together.

Along with the pictures, Hrithik wrote a long and romantic note for Saba. He began by sharing how someone recently asked him about her.

"Someone asked me about you. I said I don't wanna talk about you cause it's too precious. She insisted and I said this," he wrote.

Sharing what he would choose if he were travelling with Saba, the actor wrote, "Well, how about this? Say if there were 2 options for flights from Mumbai to a far-off destination, one was a direct flight. Efficient and easy! And another one that went via 8 random cities with hours of transit time each stop with possibilities of missing connecting flights."

He continued, “If it was with her... I said, I'd pick the 2nd option... deliberately... every single time."

Hrithik said that even the most ordinary moments become special when he is with Saba.

"Cause with you Sa, every mundane, every wait, every deviation from the normal inevitability turns into a dance of adventures." He ended his birthday note with a sweet message for the actress.

"Let's adventure on my birthday girl. Here's to a lifetime of long layovers together. I love you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!," he wrote.

One of the pictures also shows Saba posing with Hrithik's sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Saba shares a warm bond with Hrithik's sons and is often seen with the family at special occasions. She has also attended family celebrations with Hrithik and his children. Hrithik and Saba made their relationship public in 2022 when they arrived together at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday party. The couple has since shared several pictures from their holidays, outings and family celebrations.

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