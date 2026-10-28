Hrithik Roshan's Birthday Wish For Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Is All About Love, Respect And Motherhood

Sussanne Khan turned 51 on 26 October. Two days after her birthday, her ex-husband, actor Hrithik Roshan, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post dedicated to her. Hrithik posted a few sweet pictures of Sussanne, including one with their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, and another featuring all four of them together.

The Krrish actor began his post by writing, "This wish comes belated but from the bottom of my heart nevertheless. Happy, happy birthday, Sussanne. My wish for you is that this year brings you all the love, warmth, joy and magic that you so beautifully and freely give to the people around you."

Praising her, he added, "I am so proud of the life you have lived, the challenges you have faced, and the person you have grown into. Truly, Mom's spirit lives on in you. You are the best mama to Ray and Ridz, and I am so thankful that they have such a positive source of light in their mother. One that never tires of seeing the brighter side of life!"

"You are amazing, like Dad says, 'Amazing is what amazing does!' You do amazing things. More power to you. May The Charcoal Project find its way into every city across the world that your heart dreams of conquering! I am and will always be here cheering for you. 26th Oct 2026."

Sussanne responded to the post with a sweet message. She wrote, "Thank you so much, Rye! To great parenthood for our Ray n Ridz!! N the happiest times and brightest smiles forward for all of us.. you, Saba, n me n Arslan."

Hrithik's girlfriend, Saba Azad, also reacted to the post with heart emojis.

Hrithik and Sussanne married in 2000 and divorced in 2014. They continue to co-parent their sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

Hrithik made his relationship with Saba Azad official at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party in 2022. Hrithik, Saba, Sussanne, and Arslan are often spotted together at family gatherings, parties and holidays.

Also Read: Exes Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan's Double Date At Kunal Kapoor's Birthday Celebrations. See Pics