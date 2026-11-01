<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Salman Khan Loses Patience With ScoutOP Over His Silence During Kaashvi-Love Gill Row

Salman Khan called out ScoutOP for his behaviour towards Love Gill during the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20. The host questioned the gamer's decision to stay quiet when his girlfriend Kaashvi confronted Love over their equation, especially after he had previously described the contestant as a sister-like friend. Salman asked Scout why he failed to stand by Love when the situation called for it.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman brought up the issue and asked Scout to explain his stand. He pointed out the difference between what the contestant had said about his friendship with Love and how he behaved when Kaashvi questioned their closeness.

“You say she is like a sister to you, but you couldn't defend her in front of your girlfriend,” Salman told him.

The host then asked Scout whether he believed Love was manipulative. When Scout replied, “No, sir,” Salman continued questioning his understanding of the situation. He asked, “Are you a toddler who can be manipulated so easily?”

Salman also made it clear that Scout needed to own his decisions instead of putting the blame on other people. He reminded the contestant that making promises also meant taking responsibility for them.

“You should have said that the mistake was yours. You are neither standing by your girlfriend nor by your sister-like friend. If you make a commitment, you should honour it. If you have made a false commitment, then there is no one worse than you,” he said.

What happened between ScoutOP, Love Gill and Kaashvi?

The disagreement started after filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who filled in for Salman in the previous Weekend Ka Vaar, questioned Love about her closeness to ScoutOP. Things became more uncomfortable when Scout's girlfriend Kaashvi confronted him about their equation inside the house.

Kaashvi accused her of manipulating him. The comments soon became a talking point, with Love finding herself at the centre of the disagreement.

Following the criticism over her remarks, Kaashvi issued an apology by sharing a post on Instagram. Love broke down while speaking about Scout's behaviour. She accused him of damaging her image and expressed concern about how people outside the house would perceive her.

Bigg Boss 20 airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar.

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