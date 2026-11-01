Huma Qureshi's Political Drama <i>Maharani Season 5</i> Eyes January 2027 Release: Report

Huma Qureshi could be returning to the screen as Rani Bharti next year, with the fifth season of Maharani reportedly being lined up for a January 2027 premiere. The political drama has reportedly completed filming, and the makers are now gearing up to give viewers a first look at the upcoming season through its teaser.

According to a report by Variety India, the team is tentatively targeting January 2027 for the show's return. The publication has also learnt that the first teaser was expected to be released today, November 1. However, as of 1 PM on Sunday, there has been no official update about the teaser.

The upcoming season will see Huma reprise her role as Rani Bharti, a character that has remained at the centre of the show's political story since its first instalment. While the makers have kept the plot details under wraps, the new season is expected to take the story forward after the events of the previous chapter.

The fifth season has been reportedly filmed across several locations, including Delhi, Bhopal and Ladakh.

Although the makers have not shared details about the storyline, the change in filming locations has added to the curiosity around the new chapter.

Created by Subhash Kapoor, Maharani is based on Bihar's political landscape. The show made its debut in 2021, with its first season introducing viewers to Rani Bharti and her unexpected entry into Bihar politics.

Season 2 arrived in 2022, taking her political journey forward as she dealt with new challenges and rivalries. The third instalment premiered in 2024, with Rani fighting to regain control amid fresh political battles. The fourth season was released in 2025, taking the story several years ahead, with Rani serving her second term as Bihar's Chief Minister and facing new challenges on the national political stage. All four seasons are available to stream on SonyLIV.

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