Sunanda Sharma's Jaipur Concert Interrupted After Fan Jumps On Stage, Singer Walks Off

Sunanda Sharma had to cut short her performance at an event in Jaipur after an unexpected incident involving a fan left her startled. The singer was performing in front of the audience when a man suddenly made his way onto the stage, prompting her to scream in shock. Although security personnel immediately stepped in to handle the situation, Sunanda soon walked off the stage, bringing her performance to an abrupt halt. Videos of the incident have since surfaced on social media.

The incident took place on October 30 at Anand International College of Engineering in Dayarampura, Bassi, Jaipur. Sunanda was entertaining the audience when the security breach took place.

A video from the event shows Sunanda singing on stage when a man wearing a white shirt suddenly jumps onto the platform. The unexpected move catches the singer completely off guard, and she can be heard screaming as soon as she notices him.

Security personnel quickly rush towards the man and escort him away from the stage. During the commotion, Sunanda is heard repeatedly telling her team, "It's okay, it's okay," while they deal with the situation.

However, the singer soon walks away from the stage, seemingly choosing to step away after the unexpected interruption. The 34-year-old singer has not yet shared a statement about the incident.



This is not the first time Sunanda has had an uncomfortable experience during a live performance. In April this year, the singer faced a similar situation at an event in Ghaziabad when a fan managed to get past security and approach her on stage.

Sunanda was performing at the Raj Kumar Goel Institute of Technology when the individual suddenly rushed towards her and touched her feet. The unexpected interaction left her startled, and she quickly left the stage. Security personnel intervened and detained the individual.

The Ghaziabad Police reportedly took the man into custody for questioning following the incident. Sunanda reportedly remained shaken by what had happened and did not return to the stage. Even as members of the audience requested her to continue the performance, she and her team decided to cancel the show.

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