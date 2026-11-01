Diljit Dosanjh Wanted To Do A Concert In Bihar, Reveals Why It Didn't Happen

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh recently revealed that he wanted to hold a concert in Bihar but could not go ahead with the plan because of crowd management concerns.

Diljit started his AURA India Tour 2026 with a concert in Delhi on October 30. After the show, he went LIVE on Instagram and spoke about his upcoming concerts, the controversies surrounding him and the problems he faced while organising shows in India.

During the LIVE session, Diljit recalled that he had tried to organise a concert in Bihar last year but could not do so because of concerns about managing the crowd.

Speaking in Punjabi, he said, “We tried to go to Bihar; we had attempted to go to Bihar last time as well. But they said it was difficult to manage the crowd. They asked if we would take responsibility for it. I said that we couldn't; they would have to take that responsibility. Since they didn't, we couldn't go.”

Diljit also explained why crowd management at his concerts was a big responsibility. “You see, it's difficult to manage the crowd. It's not just a small gathering; it's a massive crowd. I had to consider the logistics; it's like organising an event in Delhi,” he said.

Diljit's Delhi concert also faced problems before the date. “We did the Delhi concert. It was tough. A lot of people tried to stop it, but we still did it,” he said.

He added, “I don't want to say what the problems were. I do shows all over the world. There are always problems. But when the India show starts, problems start, especially for me. I don't know why.”

During the concert and the Instagram LIVE session, the singer also praised the Delhi Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

“I know a lot of people will make fun of me. Many news channels will also make fun of me and create negative energy. But no matter how much negative energy you create, I'm still here, baby. I'm not going anywhere. I've been working here for 25 years. I'll stop only when I want to. I won't stop before that,” he said.

After performing in Delhi, Diljit is scheduled to take his AURA India Tour 2026 to several other cities. His upcoming concerts will be held in Chandigarh, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Indore.

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